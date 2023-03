Rugby

Opening up: Leinster and Ireland back-row Caelan Doris at the launch of the new Canterbury Ireland jerseys, which are on sale now from Elverys.ie and Canterbury.com. Credit: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

The easy option would have been to skirt around the issue and downplay his symptoms in the public sphere, but by opening up about his frightening brush with concussion, Caelan Doris provided an all too rare insight into devastating effects it can have on current players.