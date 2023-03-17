Campbell coach Johnny Cupitt backs players to ignore Schools’ Cup Final hype

Lukas Kenny is tipped to have a big future in the game — © Photo by DICKSON DIGITAL/John Di

Even in a Schools’ Cup Final with a number of players already believed on the pro radar, Campbell College Director of Rugby Johnny Cupitt believes the winning side will require a whole-team effort.

Four of those on show at Ravenhill this afternoon are members of the Ireland Under-19 panel — Flynn Longstaff and Lukas Kenny on the Campbell side with Bryn Ward and Jacob Boyd in RBAI colours — and across the board it has been viewed as a promising crop in terms of senior rugby potential.

While knowing where the neutral’s attention will be drawn, Cupitt is focussed on the collective.

“This particular year group within Ulster is very strong,” he admitted. “I think within the two teams in the Final there are potentially two or three professional players with the likes of Boyd, Ward, Longstaff, Kenny which is very exciting for Ulster.

“But I think with regards to our reviews and preparation, those guys get all the hype when actually the Final itself will come down to other aspects of the game, other individuals and other guys who step up.

“There will be good head to heads and good mini-battles, however I think it will come down to both teams’ collectives and the impact that they have.”

For those star names, Cupitt adds, the focus does not extend beyond the winning of a trophy they have sought for seven years and that their experience of big games must be used to help others.

“Those guys are used to a bit of hype around them but they ignore the hype,” he added. “These guys, of course, want to become professional players but what they want more than anything right now is to win a Schools’ Cup.

“That’s all they want, to win a Schools’ Cup with their best mates as it is something that they have worked extremely hard for seven years (to accomplish).

“They are not looking for it to be a showpiece for them or make it the Lukas Kenny show, that will take care of itself. They are unselfish in that they know the game plan will be focused on Inst and how we win that and it is not just about their moment, it’s everybody’s.

“These guys have been in a Medallion Shield Final and won that. In both teams, there are provincial players, national players and big players who have been in this type of cup environment before.

“Their experiences and knowledge within that is going to be vital for guys coming in (for a first time).”