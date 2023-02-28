Campbell College first team to reach Schools’ Cup Final after comfortable win over Methodist College

Methodist College 10 Campbell College 31

Campbell College are the first side into the Danske Bank Schools' Cup Final — © Photo by DICKSON DIGITAL/John Di

Campbell College have made it to a fourth Danske Bank Schools’ Cup Final in seven after overcoming old rivals Methodist College at Ravenhill.

The east Belfast school, who last won the competition in 2018, were beaten by Methody on their last two visits to the Final but exacted some measure of revenge for those defeats with an impressive five tries to one victory over last season’s winners.

Methody more than played their part in the contest, certainly more so than the 31-10 final score would suggest, but Campbell were deserved winners on the day.

Utilising a healthy dose of power up front, allied to some sharp back-line play, they spent large periods of the game on the front foot and scored some excellent tries.

Outside centre Matthew Booth crossed twice, while Henry Ralston, Matt Rae and finally Joe Jeffery all dotted down in a game that had been finely poised at 10-7 come the half-time break.

It was after the turn that Campbell really pressed home their advantage, showing a clinical streak that brought four scores after the turn.

Indeed, they had to work their way into the game, holding firm in the face of an early Methody attack that saw much of the opening ten minutes played under the shadow of the Campbell posts after Oliver Neill won an early turnover on the edge of the opposing ‘22’ and the reigning champions went to the corner.

While Ben Wilson nailed the high-pressure line-out throw, a brilliant defensive stand from Campbell on their own try-line would thwart Methody and, when eventually they were forced to move the ball wide, the probing cross-field kick into space just escaped into touch.

Unfortunately, the same passage of play would see Wilson depart injured with only a handful of minutes on the clock. Methody had been playing with the advantage, opting for the scrum from the penalty and they would make the same choice again when Tyrese Abolarin was held up.

From that set-piece, Methody again looked to their powerful loosehead but a combination of Alexander Brennan and Cal McKinney again got underneath the attempted grounding.

It would not be a totally fruitless visit to the opposing ‘22’ for Methody, though, Ben McFarlane confidently knocking over a penalty with ten minutes on the clock.

Campbell responded well to the early deficit, though, with full-back Lukas Kenny among those who were looking sharp.

Their maul looked a real threat, twice appearing likely to go over the whitewash in the corner but, with advantage coming their way, they executed well in moving the ball through the hands of Matt Rae and Matthew Booth for Henry Ralston to score the game’s first try.

After Rae had converted well, the Methody response was even quicker with David Armstrong wriggling over from close range.

A superb turnover from Methody captain Harry Palmer preserved the 10-7 lead and that score would hold until the turn.

Campbell’s patience, however, was an impressive aspect of their attacking play and they would be rewarded just three minutes into the second-half when, after moving through the phases and drawing Methody narrow, the impressive Rae scooted over the line.

A sumptuous offload from Kenny almost opened up Methody again but the south Belfast school scrambled back well in defence. Soon after, though, and Campbell would have their third of the day.

Once again it started from the maul. As the set-piece rumbled forward, space opened up elsewhere, with Rae’s lengthy miss-pass opening things up for Booth. Having laid on the pass for his side’s first score, this time the centre went on his own and finished strongly to push his side ahead by a converted score.

The east Belfast outfit showed their defensive maul was equally adept as they repelled a promising Methody drive to maintain their lead and that moment loomed large eight minutes from time when Campbell pushed their advantage to two scores.

The product of more well-executed play from the back-line, Jake Daly took the ball on the charge before the ball was worked smartly wide for Booth to go over for his second.

Leading by 14 points in the final moments, the hard fought game was over as a contest in the final moments but Campbell number eight Joe Jeffery provided the icing on the cake for the victors with a fifth and final score.

Campbell now await the winner of the other semi between RBAI and Wallace.

Relive all the action on our LIVE blog below!