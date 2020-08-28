Carter handed captain's armband for Leinster clash as Ulster coach McFarland makes seven changes

Former Wallabies lock Sam Carter will captain Ulster in his first start for the club since November 2019 when they take on Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 7.35pm).

Carter, who made his return from a long-term shoulder injury last week, is one of seven changes to the starting line-up from last week's defeat to Connacht as head coach Dan McFarland tries to play his side into form ahead of their Guinness PRO14 semi-final against Edinburgh next week.

Matt Faddes, Rob Lyttle and Ian Madigan are introduced to the backs, while Carter is joined in the forwards by Eric O'Sullivan, Tom O'Toole and Matty Rea, while Ireland international Rob Herring is named in the run-on team after being a late withdrawal before last Sunday's defeat.

Centre James Hume and lock Alan O'Connor have come through their return to play protocols to be named in the team, the former in the starting line-up and the latter on the bench.

Saturday's game has nothing riding on it, with Ulster guaranteed to finish second in Conference A and Leinster having long wrapped up top spot in the division, however it is a chance for some interprovincial bragging rights at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland ace Jacob Stockdale once again gets a run at full-back, part of a much-changed back three with Faddes and Lyttle, while the impressive Stuart McCloskey is retained at inside centre alongside Hume.

After being brought off at half-time against Connacht, John Cooney starts again at scrum-half, only this time with a new half-back partner in Madigan, who makes his first Ulster start. David Shanahan, Bill Johnston and Louis Ludik provide the cover off the bench.

The front row is completely changed from last week's game, with O'Sullivan and O'Toole rotating in for Jack McGrath and Marty Moore, while Herring is restored to the starting team after his late withdrawal last week.

Kieran Treadwell partners skipper Carter in the second row, while the back row sees Rea rotate in for Nick Timoney at blindside flanker, with Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee retaining their spots from the Connacht outing.

John Andrew, Kyle McCall and Moore are the front rowers named on the bench, while O'Connor and Timoney are the loose forward replacements.

Leinster, meanwhile, make 15 changes to their team that defeated Munster last week, but are still able to name Ireland internationals Ross Byrne, Devin Toner, Will Connors and Max Deegan in their starting line-up.

ULSTER TEAM TO PLAY LEINSTER

15. Jacob Stockdale; 14. Matt Faddes, 13. James Hume, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Rob Lyttle; 10. Ian Madigan, 9. John Cooney; 1. Eric O'Sullivan, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Tom O'Toole; 4. Sam Carter (captain), 5. Kieran Treadwell; 6. Matthew Rea, 7. Jordi Murphy, 8. Marcell Coetzee.

Substitutes: 16. John Andrew, 17. Kyle McCall, 18. Marty Moore, 19. Alan O'Connor, 20. Nick Timoney, 21. David Shanahan, 22. Bill Johnston, 23. Louis Ludik.

Leinster

15. Rob Kearney; 14. Hugo Keenan, 13. Rory O'Loughlin, 12. Ciaran Frawley, 11. Cian Kelleher; 10. Ross Byrne, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park; 1. Ed Byrne (captain), 2. Sean Cronin, 3. Michael Bent; 4. Devin Toner, 5. Ross Molony; 6. Josh Murphy, 7. Will Connors, 8. Max Deegan.

Substitutes: 16. James Tracy, 17. Michael Milne, 18. Tom Clarkson, 19. Rhys Ruddock, 20. Scott Penny, 21. Rowan Osborne, 22. Harry Byrne, 23. Jimmy O'Brien.