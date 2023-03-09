Chris Farrell set for return to France with Oyonnax after Munster exit

Former Munster centre Chris Farrell could be about to return to France to continue his playing career, with Oyonnax understood to be interested in signing him.

Munster announced last week that Ireland international Farrell had left the province to pursue an option with another club, although the identity of the club was not revealed.

It is believed that Oyonnax may offer Fivemiletown native Farrell a chance to reignite his career in France, where he previously spent three years during his time with the Grenoble club.

Oyonnax are runaway league leaders of the Pro D2, and with a 23-point gap at the top of the table, they have their sights set on promotion to the Top 14 next season — if they successfully come through the play-off system.

Should Oyonnax sign Farrell, he would join fellow ex-Munster back Darren Sweetnam, who is currently in his second season with the club.

Munster’s attack coach Mike Prendergast also spent a season as backs coach of Oyonnax before he joined Stade Francais and Racing 92 ahead of returning to his home province last summer.

Farrell had not played for Munster since ‘stepping away’ from team duties in September due to a legal matter in France, which is pending trial.

He continued to train with the squad until recently. He is accused of “not stopping a crime” in relation to an alleged incident in France in 2017.

Head coach Graham Rowntree thanked Farrell for his services during his near six-year stay at the province, in which he played 71 times, and was part of Ireland’s Grand Slam team in 2018 and their 2019 World Cup squad.

The former Ulster centre won the last of his 15 caps against Japan in the summer of 2021.

Munster issued the following statement: “Munster Rugby and the IRFU can confirm that Chris Farrell has been released from the province to pursue a new playing opportunity.

“The 29-year-old has made 71 Munster appearances, scoring nine tries, since making his debut against Benetton in September 2017 and has represented Ireland on 15 occasions.”

Rowntree added: “We wish Chris and his family all the best with his move and thank him for everything he has done during his time with us.”