Cian Healy: Ireland are buzzing for the chance to right recent wrongs against England

Ireland prop sees Twickenham clash as opportunity for revenge

Having first worn a green jersey in Twickenham more than a decade ago, Cian Healy can draw upon plenty of both good and bad memories of English Rugby headquarters.

Ireland's latest centurion was here for both humbling afternoons that occurred on this patch in the last 15 months, part of what is now a three-game losing streak against Eddie Jones' men, with the outcome of each reverse definitive in nature.

On the flip side, he's won a Grand Slam here a little over two years ago and been a part of the visiting team that denied England the same slice of history in 2010 too.

So, while those whose Test experience is only drawn from more recent times may have solely negative associations of seeing white jerseys adorned with a red rose, Healy is experienced enough to know that every subsequent meeting is a chance to buck a trend that has saw Ireland's pack over-powered and out-muscled when these two sides have clashed of late.

"I see every game as an opportunity and something you go chasing," says the loosehead ahead of this afternoon's Nations Cup clash between Group A's early front-runners.

"I love playing anyone, any game. I get buzzed up for them all. It's an opportunity to play for my country and play with the lads. It's a special buzz no matter who you're playing."

"You want to play the teams that play the best rugby and put in good a show against them.

"(England) have been playing good ball. I want to put in a good performance and that's the type of thing that gets me excited.

"I could understand others having some form of apprehension having lost to them in the past, but I think, generally, across the board in here it seems people are buzzing about, looking forward to it and excited."

Among Jones's myriad media assertions this week - recalling an anecdote where Ireland's residency-rule players were dubbed the United Nations and questioning Andrew Porter's scrummaging among them - there was little fault to be found with his declaration that this was the most important game of this new competition for both sides.

Regardless of the result, with the victor virtually assured to be contesting the final in the first week of December, looking towards 2021 and beyond, it is important for Ireland to re-frame a narrative that goes back almost two years when taking on more physically imposing opponents.

For Ireland's all-Leinster front-row, the current trend is not solely limited to this fixture either, of course.

With seven of the tight-five forwards on show today drawn from Leinster and Saracens, European fixtures in the past two seasons have brought similar results for the Irishmen, notably at scrum-time in the quarter-final back in September.

While Ireland's victory over Wales last weekend was built upon a scrummaging performance so dominant that Healy's opposite number Rhys Carre was hooked before half-time, going toe-to-toe with an England forward unit packed with prospective Lions will be a different matter.

Although the Six Nations encounter of 2019 that stripped Ireland of so much of their Grand Slam, All-Black-beating lustre, saw a fairly even set-piece battle, it was also a game that brought the 'dominant tackle' into common parlance.

"Between (the recent record of games between Ireland and England) and on a club note we've probably had the same against Saracens, not expecting the power game to be that strong," admitted Healy.

"Their power game is very strong, and it is kind of the same-same for Saracens and England how they do it.

"So it is definitely something we will have to talk about respecting that, respecting the carrier and having to put two men into the tackle and finish it straight off, not having to put a third man in to help us out or anything like that."

If there was always to be special attention afforded to that forward battle this afternoon, the gaze will be focused all the more for the fact that Andy Farrell has named James Ryan as stand-in skipper in the absence of Johnny Sexton.

With Sexton, the 2018 World Player of the Year, 35-years-old, and 38 by the time of the next World Cup, Ryan has long been viewed as the long-term successor.

At only 24, and having never captained Leinster, it is an interesting dynamic to see him lead a team that contains the likes of Peter O'Mahony, CJ Stander and, indeed, Healy himself.

For Healy's part though, there is certainly no feeling of having been skipped in the queue.

"Every leader needs a follower and I'm that guy," he says. "I'll follow him into any war.

"I was very, very different to him (at that age). I didn't do much note-taking or any of that when I was younger. I was very much 'show up, play ball, go home.'

"I never had myself down as the leader-type or the captain-type, so I was happy to hear that sort of stuff from the lads and do the best job possible with what I know - my physical area, my strength in that, my scrum, my set-piece.

"I wanted to be as nailed on with that as possible and leave others to look after their side of it.

"I think it's super (for Ryan). He's put in a lot of work. I've roomed with him a couple of times in the past, and as a young lad you see him in his diary at night time, taking a lot of notes and planning his day and everything. He definitely has the head on him for that sort of control and that sort of organisation.

"He's really clued into those shoes for the last couple of years really. Everyone's touted him for it, haven't they? I think it's a great opportunity for him.

"It's bad for us that Johnny can't be involved, and he's a great leader as well, but to have someone like Cheese (Ryan) step in and get his first shot at it, I think it's brilliant, and there's no shortage of lads around him to help him out as well."

