City of Armagh will be up for battle against Malone, vows coach Chris Parker

City of Armagh chief Chris Parker insists his team is ready to take the game to Malone

City of Armagh and Malone do battle today, with a place in the Ulster League Final on offer for the winner who will top Division One’s Group B.

Armagh, coming off a loss at Ballymena last weekend, are determined to hit back with the right result at the Palace Grounds (12.30pm) over leaders Malone.

“It wasn’t the result we wanted, but we still have something to chase this weekend,” said Armagh coach Chris Parker.

In Group A, leaders and current Ulster League holders Ballynahinch are at Banbridge and will be aiming to seal their place in the Play-Off for the Stevenson Shield.

The remaining fixture in Group B brings Rainey Old Boys and Ballymena together in what is a potentially feisty local derby (1pm). Rainey should have the in-form Tommy O’Hagan in their line-up.

The other game from Group A sees Queen’s University hosting Dungannon.

In Division Two, a previous rivalry from their time in the junior ranks resurfaces at the Cran when Clogher Valley and Instonians encounter each other again (12.30pm).

Ian Whitten has been handed his first start after coming off the bench during last week’s tanking of Bangor, who entertain Omagh at 1pm.

Division One, Group A: Banbridge v Ballynahinch (2:30pm), Queen’s University v Dungannon (2:30pm)

Group B: City of Armagh v Malone (12.30pm), Rainey v Ballymena (1.00pm)

Division Two: Clogher Valley v Instonians (12.30pm), Bangor v Omagh (1.00pm)