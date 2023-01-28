City of Armagh won’t be complacent as they try to build on lead at top of Division 1B, says coach Chris Parker

City of Armagh head coach Chris Parker is keeping his feet on the ground

Having hit the top in Division 1B, City of Armagh now face the challenge of trying to stay there and build on the five-point buffer between themselves and former leaders Buccaneers.

The Palace Grounds club have been putting together an impressive body of work in terms of results and after winning convincingly last weekend at Naas they are on the road again at fourth-placed Old Belvedere.

Armagh coach Chris Parker is not extracting too much comfort over his squad currently topping the table: “We still have to go away to a number of the top sides, and everyone is going to take points of each other, and it is going to go down to the last one or two fixtures of the season.

“We just have to make sure that come 4pm we’re still sitting top and if we can do that from week to week we’ll see where we end up,” he said.

Banbridge are at Naas and will be going all-out to follow up last weekend’s shock victory over Buccs with a view to escaping ninth in the table.

With their opponents just one point ahead in seventh, Bann really need a result and though they have James Humphreys released neither Greg Jones nor David McCann are believed to be there today.

Also in 1B, Malone, looking increasingly detached at the foot of the table, are at Highfield.

In the top flight, Ballynahinch visit Cork Constitution and the fifth-placed visitors have Cormac Izuchukwu and George Saunderson in the travelling squad. Lock Tom Donnan also returns to face Con who are second.

In 2A, leaders Queen’s University host mid-table Nenagh who the students lost to away from home before putting in a run of four straight wins.

Down in eighth, Ballymena are at fellow strugglers Dolphin.

Rainey Old Boys go to Wanderers as Ian McKinley’s squad continue their quest to secure a 2B play-off place while one spot below them in fourth Dungannon take on Belfast Harlequins — in fifth — for their crunch looking Ulster derby at Stevenson Park.

Instonians’ domination of 2C looks likely to continue as they host Clonmel at Shaws Bridge. Bangor take on Omagh in a key Ulster derby for both teams.

Meanwhile, Clogher Valley and Enniskillen come together today at Ravenhill in the AIL Junior Cup Final.

Division 1A: Cork Constitution v Ballynahinch.

Division 1B: Highfield v Malone, Naas v Banbridge, Old Belvedere v City of Armagh. Division 2A: Dolphin v Ballymena, Queens University v Nenagh Ormond. Division 2B: Dungannon v Belfast Harlequins, Wanderers v Rainey Old Boys. Division 2C: Bangor v Omagh, Instonians v Clonmel.