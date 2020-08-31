Coleraine to face Danes, Welsh or Motherwell for Europa League qualifying round

Coleraine are set to play Motherwell, FC Copenhagen or Welsh side The New Saints in the second qualifying round of the Europa League in a one leg shoot-out on September 17.

UEFA have decided to regionalise this morning's draw and it is understood the Bannsiders will be in a section with Stephen Robinson's Scottish Premiership outfit, the Danes and the Welsh side.

Should that be confirmed it means Oran Kearney's heroes will miss out on potential mouthwatering ties against Steven Gerrard's Rangers or Jose Mourinho's Tottenham who enter the competition at this stage.

Following Coleraine's stunning penalty shoot-out victory over Maribor in Slovenia last week, they join Linfield and some massive names in European football in the draw in Switzerland.

While David Healy's side, who have dropped into the Europa League following their unfortunate Champions League defeat to Legia Warsaw, will be seeded in the 'Champions Path' section of the draw, Coleraine are unseeded in the "Main Path'.

Some Coleraine supporters were hoping for a repeat of the European Cup Winners Cup tie in 1982 against Spurs when the north London outfit won 7-0 on aggregate.

Such an encounter would have seen the self styled Special One Mourinho versus Coleraine's Special One Oran Kearney but former Northern Ireland player Robinson versus Kearney would still be a fascinating match-up.

Robinson's Motherwell defeated Glentoran 5-1 in the previous round though the scoreline was harsh on the Oval men.