Connacht v Ulster ratings: Back row thrive in brutal conditions as visitors continue unbeaten league run

Ulster's Nick Timoney scores his side's second try against Connacht (INPHO/James Crombie)

It was a night for the purists in Galway but Ulster won't mind as they made it nine wins from nine in the Guinness PRO14 with a 32-19 win over Connacht.

The victory ended a five-year wait for an away win in an interprovincial and takes Ulster seven points clear at the top of Conference A of the PRO14.

Adam McKendry takes a look at who impressed in the win...

Starting XV

Michael Lowry - 6

Had one excellent kick into the wind in the first half and had a try saving tackle on Matt Healy as well. Wasn't a night for the backs but still played his part well.

Craig Gilroy - 5

A quiet night as the winger barely saw the ball during the game as Connacht dominated possession in the first half. Was never caught defensively, but the hosts rarely challenged him.

James Hume - 6

Some big hits in defence in a big first half performance, but will have been disappointed not to stop Daly when he went over in the second half. Still a solid outing.

Stewart Moore - 5

Stood up strong in defence in the first half and had a nice moment with ball in hand early in the second, but badly overhit a kick that eventually led to Connacht's third try.

Ethan McIlroy - 5

Was the unfortunate one to be hauled off when McCall was sin binned and Connacht scored two tries where he would have been. Not his fault, obviously, and not a night for wingers overall.

Ian Madigan - 7

A supreme performance from the kicking tee with only one blemish, his dead-eye kept Ulster in the game at the break and then he kept the scoreboard ticking over well.

Alby Mathewson - 6

Box kicking left a bit to be desired, but his control in the loose was good and his ability to fight his way through two tackles to set up Jordi Murphy's score was incredible.

Kyle McCall - 3

Conceded three penalties at the scrum which led to his sin binning in the 20th minute and never returned. Will not have done his chances at more game time any favours.

John Andrew - 7

Another strong outing in what is quickly becoming a very impressive season. Lineout darts were accurate and went through a lot of work on the defensive side too.

Tom O'Toole - 6

Had a few issues at scrum time but was generally solid as the loosehead struggled. Added a couple of carries in the loose and some dominant tackles too.

Alan O'Connor - 7

The workhorse in the Ulster pack, never took a backwards step and led from the front as captain for the night. Another dependable performance from the second row.

Kieran Treadwell - 6

After missing the last three games he perhaps wasn't as prominent as he would have hoped, but began adding some big carries when Ulster saw more ball as the second half progressed.

Greg Jones - 7

Ran a brilliant support line to set Timoney over for his score and had some absolutely thunderous hits in the first half defensive effort. Should be happy with his efforts.

Jordi Murphy - 8

A constant menace at the breakdown all night and everywhere in defence, the openside capped off a fantastic night at the office by diving over for a score. Worthy man of the match.

Nick Timoney - 8

Could have easily been star man as well, this was an all-round performance from the No.8, who showed incredible power to go over for an excellent score and was busy all game.

Replacements

Bradley Roberts (for Andrew, 69 mins) - 5

Another impressive cameo, a couple of big tackles

Andrew Warwick (for McCall, 30 mins) - 5

Solidified the scrum but a few mishaps in the loose

Marty Moore (for O'Toole, 53 mins) - 6

Was prominent once he came on, added a lot

David O'Connor (for Treadwell, 70 mins) - 5

Helped see out the victory with some big hits

Matty Rea (for Jones, 70 mins) - 6

One fine turnover late on to help close things out

David Shanahan (for Mathewson, 79 mins) - n/a

Not on long enough to make an impact

Ben Moxham (for S Moore, 63 mins) - 5

Barely saw the ball but stood up tall in defence

Matt Faddes (for Gilroy, 66 mins) - 5

Won a late penalty but never got the ball in hand