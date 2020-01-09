Cooney has new trick for massive clash at Clermont

Ulster are leaving nothing to chance ahead of what looks set to be a pool-defining shoot-out at Clermont Auvergne in Saturday's European Champions Cup clash.

With the French club's home ground a renowned cauldron of noise, John Cooney has been practising his place-kicks wearing headphones which have been blasting out a full-on soundtrack of the raucous supporters at the Stade Marcel-Michelin.

The in-form Cooney and back-up kicker Bill Johnston have been trying to acclimatise themselves to the cacophony of sound expected to hit them on Saturday afternoon.

Cooney posted on social media: "Great idea from (skills coach) Dan Soper/Bill Johnston. Felt like we were there."

A first ever win at Pool Three rivals Clermont will guarantee Dan McFarland's squad a place in the last eight for the second year in succession and also open up the possibility of securing a highly prized home quarter-final from next weekend's last group game at home to Bath.

In-form Ulster, who have won all four European games so far, lead their group by one point from Clermont.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Munster out-half Joey Carbery will now miss the Six Nations due to a wrist injury.