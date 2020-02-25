Coronavirus: Ulster match in Treviso postponed and Six Nations game now in doubt

Work to reschedule an Ulster Rugby match in Italy is continuing after it was called off due to coronavirus restrictions.

Ulster fans had been due to travel to Treviso in northern Italy for the PRO14 game against Benetton on Saturday before local authorities stepped in to tackle the spread of the virus.

Irish health minister Simon Harris has also said "careful consideration" is needed over Ireland's Six Nations clash with Italy in Dublin on March 7.

In what has become Europe's biggest outbreak, it was reported yesterday that seven people have died from Covid-19 in Italy and over 200 have been infected.

Benetton said around 100 Ulster supporters had bought tickets for this weekend.

Some disappointed Ulster supporters accepted the news yesterday while others questioned if they would now be out of pocket.

On the Ulster Rugby Facebook page, one said: "Very unlikely to be played at all this season. Not anyone's fault." Another said: "Not good but def best not to risk!"

One woman asked easyJet on Twitter: "Are you going to refund the many disappointed (Ulster Rugby) supporters who planned to travel to Treviso this weekend. Match cancelled."

A spokeswoman for easyJet said there were no plans to cancel any flights at present.

"We are aware that the Italian authorities are taking some additional measures in response to cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country," she said.

"There is currently no change to advice for airlines or customers, so our flights are operating as normal and standard terms and conditions on tickets continue to apply."

She added: "We would like to reassure customers that our existing policies and procedures are in line with the guidance provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and EASA. We remain in regular contact with the authorities and will amend our procedures if and when required if guidance changes."

On the Italy game in Dublin, Mr Harris said: "This situation is evolving. The weekend's activities have shown there is still an awful lot unknown about the coronavirus and about the path it might take. There will be some big decisions in the coming days. Most particularly, I'm thinking of the Ireland-Italy game."

An expert group in the Irish Department of Health will meet today to consider the matter.

Cancellation would mean a multi-million-pound loss of spending in the Irish capital.

A statement from PRO14 Rugby said the restrictions for this weekend apply in the Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto regions of Italy.

"To ensure the safety of our players and spectators PRO14 Rugby fully supports the preventative measures taken in Italy and will adhere to the directives from the World Health Organisation and local authorities."

The restrictions are currently in place until this Sunday, with PRO14 to keep in daily contact with the FIR (Italian rugby union) and World Rugby.

Ulster supporters who were due to travel can contact standup@ulsterrugby.com for information.

Ryanair operates a weekly service from Belfast International to Bergamo Airport.

The region has seen four cases, including one in which an elderly man died.

Ryanair and Aer Lingus have insisted that their flights to Italy will operate as normal despite the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs advising people not to travel to 10 towns in the north of the country for now.