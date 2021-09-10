Dan McFarland identifies ‘most pleasing’ aspect of big win at Saracens and area of ‘trouble’ Ulster need to address

On the run: Charlie Watson of Saracens escapes the tackle of Marcus Rea of Ulster during the pre-season friendly match. Credit: James Chance/Getty Images

After watching Ulster sign off on their pre-season in style, Dan McFarland believes his players and staff can be proud of their efforts over the summer months.

Beating Saracens by a score of 33-3 in central London — with the side’s five tries coming courtesy of Nick Timoney, Marcus Rea, Angus Curtis and two from Craig Gilroy — will certainly have boosted confidence ahead of the United Rugby Championship, which begins with a visit from Glasgow on September 24.

And while McFarland isn’t one to put too much stock in the results of friendlies, the head coach believes his side are building nicely ahead of the new campaign.

“From a result perspective it’s nice to get a win but that’s not the be all and end all,” he said. “The pleasing thing for us was that there were a number of things that we worked on during the week and we saw fruition from that.

“The plays we had in the Saracens ‘22’ that resulted in three tries from phase play was probably the most pleasing thing.

“Then the fact that from a beginning where clearly they used their size and power to get on top of us physically, we weathered that storm and then managed to neutralise it to a certain extent was really pleasing as well.

“That’s one of the things that we’re always going to have to do. We are always going to be coming up against teams that are physically bigger than us and physically more powerful than us, especially up front. The forwards after the initial false start in the collisions managed that really well.

“We’ve still a lot of work to do at the breakdown, we’ve changed our attack shape slightly, just tweaked it, and it’s causing us some trouble at the breakdown. That’s a key focus for us but we understand that and we’ll get through that.”

With that Glasgow game followed by matches against both Italian sides, a visit from the newly-installed Lions and a trip to McFarland’s old stomping ground in Connacht, the head coach knows the importance that this first block of fixtures could have in what should be a more competitive league.

“It’ll be the first game of the season and we still don’t have many people who have played 80 minutes at this stage,” he noted. “You’re never going into the first game firing on all cylinders and we accept that. In fact, we don’t even really want that because the season is so long.

“But we need to be playing well enough to win games and that’s the point because we need to be close to our best to win enough games to get into the play-offs.

“In terms of where we’re at, I’m pretty pleased. We’re functioning well in the key parts of our game. Defensively, we sorted out a few things this week and worked really hard. Attack-wise, we looked closer to where we needed it to be.

“The set-piece looked good once we got a grip on it. We’ll get better at our maul. It wasn’t as effective as we want it to be but we know how good we are there.

“There are lots of things we need to keep working on but I’m pretty pleased that all the playing staff and the support group have worked hard over the pre-season to get us to where we are now.

“It’ll be a few days of freshening up and then getting our minds on that first competitive game at Ravenhill/Kingspan.”

Boosted yesterday by the return of some of those who represented Ireland over the summer, McFarland has been encouraged by the performances of others this pre-season with Bradley Roberts, Gilroy and Ethan McIlroy impressing yesterday after Nathan Doak and Callum Reid stood out a week ago.

Still waiting to welcome back Iain Henderson, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale and Rob Herring to the fold, and with Jordi Murphy and Kieran Treadwell struggling with knocks ahead of the opener, the head coach knows that once again luck with injuries could play a big part in the season.

“Some of the guys that are coming through have made significant progress,” he said. “We’re at the stage where more and more positions are becoming selection headaches.

“But I think the key thing will be the luck that most teams need. The teams with huge budgets maybe not but certainly teams like us that are in and around that top area without that money spent. You need that little bit of luck for the key games that your front-line players are fit.

“If you’re going to beat Clermont at home, you’ve got to have close to your best team on the pitch. It’s as simple as that.”

ULSTER: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S Moore, C Gilroy; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, B Roberts, M Moore; A O’Connor (Capt.), M Kearney; G Jones, S Reidy, N Timoney. Replacements (all used): J Andrew, C Reid, T O’Toole, S Carter, Matty Rea, D Shanahan, E McIlroy, B Moxham, R Kane, Marcus Rea, D McCann, H Sheridan, I Madigan, A Curtis, B Carson.

SARACENS: S Maitland; A Lewington, D Morris, N Tomkins, R Segun, A Lozowski, A Davies; R Adams-Hale, T Woolstencroft, M Riccioni; N Isiekwe, T Swinson; J Wray (Capt.), B Earl, B Vunipola. Replacements: E Lewis, R Barrington, H Beaton, C Hunter-Hill, S Reffell, S Bryan, Manu Vunipola, C Watson, J Kpoku, J Venter, A Christie, J Hallett, B Harris, E Obatoyinbo, S Crean