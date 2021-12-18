Dan McFarland left satisfied as Ulster go back-to-back in Europe with bonus-point Saints win

Dan McFarland was a satisfied man after watching his side secure a second Champions Cup win on the spin against Northampton Saints at Kingspan Stadium.

While the northern province had to wait for the crucial fourth try - arriving on the hour mark from Craig Gilroy some 40 minutes after Ethan McIlroy provided their third - the five-point haul from the 27-22 victory leaves Ulster with a record of nine points from a possible ten after two rounds of European action.

After a blistering start that also saw Rob Herring go over after just three minutes and a penalty try awarded when Alex Mitchell slapped down a John Cooney pass, the hosts did have some frustrating moments in attack thereafter, a spell that McFarland chalked up to uncharacteristic mistakes.

"We put three tries on the board, nice counter-attack, nice phase play, and on each occasion we were scoring and they were kicking into our half, we weren’t being accurate with our exiting and it was giving them an opportunity to get a foothold and put points over, and that’s what they did," surmised the coach.

"In fact, I think a massive chunk of their points came in the three, four minutes after we scored. That is very unusual for us. In the last three or four games we’ve been excellent at exiting our half, really precise. But we did odd things today: little offloads, losing the ball in contact, trying to get the ball away from mauls and giving up possession. That was a key reason why we weren’t able to maintain control on the game."

In truth though, his side still felt in the driving seat throughout with 10 of Northampton's points on the night coming after Ulster had finished their scoring.

With Nick Timoney claiming man of the match honours, McFarland added that the goings on at the breakdown made for a good contest.

"The back row battle was a very interesting one," he said. "In that third quarter they started winning a lot of collisions. We started to get very handsy with our tackles which, again, is very unusual for us - trying to wrestle with them, get our hands on the ball.

"Against guys like Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam, who I thought was excellent in terms of the aggressive nature in which he carried the ball, you can’t do that or you’ll end up on the back foot.

"They managed to slow down our breakdown a bit, and I’d argue there was some illegality on that and on another occasion we’d get some penalties from that for guys lying in the way and coming in the side. But, nonetheless, they were very physical.

"Third quarter we sorted that out, certainly on the defensive side of things, and put together some nice passages of play.

"In contrast to their back row, our back row got some steals at crucial times, which is what they’ve been doing. Duane is a legend of producing a steal at the exact moment you need it, and Nick and Marcus (Rea) have been doing that well in recent games. I thought that was an interesting battle."

While Iain Henderson limped out of the second-half on his return to action from a hamstring injury, Dan McFarland believed his skipper had been forced out with an ankle issue.