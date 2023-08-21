Dan Sheehan in danger of missing entire World Cup pool stage as Ireland face hooker headache

Dan Sheehan could be ruled out of Ireland's World Cup pool campaign due to the foot injury he suffered in Saturday's win over England, leaving head coach Andy Farrell with a difficult dilemma on whether to include his star hooker in his 33-man Rugby World Cup squad.

Sheehan did not travel to Biarritz with the rest of the squad yesterday as he underwent scans on the issue and Independent.ie understands he could be out for between six and eight weeks.

In that scenario, he would definitely miss Ireland's matches against Romania, Tonga and South Africa and would have a chance of being available to face Scotland in the final pool game on October 14.

However, there remains some hope that with intensive rehab the 24-year-old could come back quicker and that means Farrell must make a decision on whether to risk including a star player in a specialised position who can't play a chunk of matches, which would potentially leave Ireland open to major headaches down the line.

His decision is further complicated by the fact that Rónan Kelleher has yet to feature in the warm-up matches and is likely to be unavailable to face Samoa this weekend with a hamstring injury.

Although Farrell has said that the Kelleher will be fit to travel, his injury record is a concern as he weighs up his options.

Ulster pair Rob Herring and Tom Stewart are the other options currently in the squad, while Munster's Diarmuid Barron spent time in camp during the summer and may be called up.

Farrell was expected to pick three hookers, and could carry four but that would come at the expense of either a half-back, back-row or centre and could destabilise the squad's balance.

While all of the rivals are quality players, Sheehan has moved to a new level since taking over the No 2 shirt and losing him would be a major blow to Ireland's ambitions in France.

Arguably the best player in his position in the game, his game-breaking ability and pace has been key to Farrell's side elevating themselves as the world's No 1 side in the last 18 months.

Ireland have not issued an injury bulletin since the win over England, when Farrell said Sheehan had "lost a bit of power in his foot".

They also have concerns over Jack Conan (foot) and Dave Kilcoyne (hamstring), but say both should be fit to play. James Lowe came off with a head injury against England.

Ireland take on Samoa in their final warm-up match in Bayonne on Saturday night, with Farrell finalising his final 33-man squad before the game and announcing it next Monday.

The IRFU has been contacted for comment.