Dan Soper explains ‘slow-burner’ switch to Ulster Rugby’s playing style that can yield high reward

Fresh challenge: Dan Soper has stepped into the role of Ulster attack coach ahead of the new season

While it may feel that continuity has been a theme of Ulster’s off-season, one old face in a new place has the potential to shake things up.

With Dwayne Peel, an assistant Dan McFarland described as his “right-hand man”, having departed this summer for Scarlets, the opening on the ticket for an attack coach saw a promotion for skills coach Dan Soper.

Having earned rave reviews from players for his work over the past three seasons, the popular Kiwi appreciates the need to balance putting his own stamp on things while not completely overhauling a system that yielded the second most tries in what was then the PRO14 last year.

“While I’m leading that part of it, I’m conscious of the fact that there’s an enormous amount of knowledge in the group,” said the man who came to Kingspan Stadium after impressive turns with Banbridge in the AIL, and Inst and Ballyclare at schools’ level.

“It’s not my way or the highway, it’s a collective process.

“I’m drawing on the experience and the knowledge of the other coaches but also of our players. My part in it is to steer us all in the right direction.

“I’m enjoying it but I’m well aware it would be quite naive of me to go in thinking that I have all the answers.

“I’ve enjoyed developing slightly different relationships in terms of our tactical appreciation of the game and how we go about that. It’s been a good challenge but we’re just getting started.”

While pre-season provides far from ideal offerings to judge early returns, Ian Madigan was encouraged by what he saw on the pitch against Saracens last Friday, the same opposition that the northern province will face in London tomorrow for their final tune-up before the new season.

The out-half, who played all 80 minutes in the role of Ulster’s creator-in-chief, noted the progression towards what has been dubbed a double-sided attack.

“We played a lot of really nice rugby,” he said of what was essentially a game of three thirds with Ulster playing well in the middle one. “No doubt there are tweaks that we can make but I think the supporters got a taste of the brand of rugby we’re looking to play this year.

“It’s fast, it’s high-tempo, and it’s a double-sided attack. It wasn’t perfect but I think the coaches and players will take a lot of positives from that.”

Predicated on the theory of setting up more midfield rucks with the scrum-half given options to either side, it is a tactic Ulster could well use to some reward given the abilities of the likes of Will Addison and Michael Lowry to act as a second play-maker when deployed at full-back.

Soper explained: “It’s a subtle sort of tweak that we’ve looked at.

“I guess what we’re trying to do is trying to get as many players at one time in a position to receive the ball and threaten the defensive line.

“It’s a bit of a change but what’s really important is that, with defences so strong and so well organised, you have got to have more than one way to do things.

“You’ve got to have more than one player who is in charge of those decisions about where we go on the pitch.

“We’ve worked hard in pre-season on trying to develop a game that is about more decision-making, with more players making decisions, and trying to recognise what it is to make good decisions.

“It’s not going to change straight away, it’s a slow-burner, but we have a lot of really good things in place.

“It’s about adding a layer to what we’re doing to create the opportunity to play both sides of the pitch.”

There is no getting away from the reality, though, that Ulster’s most potent weapon last season was their rolling maul. Set-piece tries played a huge role in their attacking arsenal and with the implementation of a new law calling for the attacking team to be given possession if the ball is kicked from inside one’s own half into touch on the bounce in the opposing ‘22’, opportunities could increase next season.

“We have looked at it and tried to put it into our training but it’s been as much a challenge for Jared (Payne, Ulster’s defence coach) in terms of how we defend as it is about how we attack and the options it presents,” added Soper.

“It offers a great opportunity, if executed, to flip the field and get on the front foot.

“We’ve addressed it but we’ve always been a team that looks at how to create back-field space. The incentive now is a bit greater because there’s such a good reward if you can execute it but we’re not going mad to kick the ball every chance we get. It’s about players, more than one player, not just our 10, seeing the picture that they’re after and then having the skill-set to go after it.

“We didn’t have any in the game on Friday but if we can look for those opportunities that would be brilliant.”