Dan Soper hoping son Callum can capture Schools’ Cup glory with RBAI

The name Soper has been synonymous with RBAI rugby for over a decade, and that has continued despite Dan having long since departed the school.

Indeed, when the Belfast outfit line out at Ravenhill this afternoon (2.30pm) to determine whether they or Wallace High will join Campbell College in the St Patrick’s Day decider, there will still be a Soper listed on the teamsheet — son Callum now playing in the famous yellow-and-black stripes.

“I’d say I’ll be more nervous this Wednesday than I’ve ever been during my time in the Schools’ Cup,” laughs Ulster assistant coach Soper, who led an RBAI side containing the likes of James Hume, Mike Lowry and Callum Reid to three-in-a-row between 2015 and 2017.

“I’m really excited for Callum to get the opportunity to play here at Kingspan in the Schools’ Cup. It’s a wonderful competition. I had many really enjoyable years being in that competition as a coach, so I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s the most important thing in the world when you’re 16 or 17.”

Young Callum is only one of several players in this RBAI side who have direct links to Ulster Rugby, with captain Jacob Boyd the son of former prop Clem, Bryn Ward the son of European Cup winner Andy, and James Hilman and Flynn Morrow the sons of former players Kenton and Robin respectively.

With such boots to fill for the young stars, it’s inevitable that there will be pressure on their shoulders to succeed, but Dan Soper, for his part, is leaving Callum to his own devices so as to not muddy the waters.

“I try and give him his space and let Jamie (Kirk) be his coach and I’m just his dad who doesn’t actually know as much about the game as he does,” he grins.

“I love seeing the enthusiasm that it brings out in him and the excitement. It’s a topic of conversation most of the time and even Callum’s sisters have an interest.

“As a parent, it’s even worse than being a coach because you have no control.”

But days like this do allow Soper, who coached at Ballyclare High before moving to RBAI, to reflect on what a prestigious competition the Schools’ Cup is to be involved in, and he reminisces fondly on his time working with the stars of the future.

“Personally I just used to love this term and the atmosphere you would get, both when I was at Ballyclare and Inst,” he recalls.

“Be it here for Semi-Finals or the Final or be it at the school, the atmosphere and seeing how much the wider community really enjoys the game.

“It’s a really pressured competition, isn’t it? Lose and it’s all over. It’s not like a League where you have next week to catch up some of those points. That’s a lot of pressure on those fellas. But more often than not they step up, those guys.”

RBAI have plotted a fairly dominant path into today’s Semi-Final, swatting aside Enniskillen Royal Grammar 29-13 in the last-16 before an even more dominant 40-0 win over Dromore High in the Quarter-Finals.

As well as Boyd and Ward, Josh Eagleson is another key performer for Jamie Kirk’s side, who are looking to return to the decider for the first time since they last won it in 2017.

As for Wallace, they are still looking to lift the Cup for the first time having reached the Final on six occasions but lost five, sharing the trophy with Royal School Armagh after Covid cancelled the 2020 decider.

A 43-5 win over Foyle College in the preliminary round was followed by a closer Quarter-Final, beating Coleraine Grammar 25-17, with Derek Suffern’s men led by the likes of Charlie Beattie and Rio McDonagh.