Ex-Ulster ace Chris Henry on bench as Malone eye Division 1B survival boost

Ex-Ulster ace Chris Henry will be on the Malone bench

Malone’s bid for Division 1B survival has seen them turn to former Ulster and Ireland flanker Chris Henry as they face a pivotal clash with fellow strugglers Banbridge at Rifle Park.

The 38-year-old has been named on the bench for basement side Malone for what is sure to be a tense Ulster derby as the visitors are just one point adrift of Banbridge with only two rounds remaining after this weekend’s matches.

Ulster’s Aaron Sexton and Angus Curtis have been released to Malone while Banbridge have Greg Jones, Rob Lyttle and Ben Carson all turning out in club colours.

At the other end of the table, leaders City of Armagh are at Old Wesley and have Frank Bradshaw-Ryan, Michael McDonald and Shea O’Brien released for this huge encounter as Chris Parker’s squad are four points ahead of nearest challengers Old Belvedere.

In 1A, Ballynahinch travel to leaders Clontarf needing a positive outcome to keep their top four Play-Off hopes alive.

Cormac Izuchukwu, Mattie Rea, Conor McKee and George Saunderson are all with Hinch.

Queen’s University can take a huge stride towards securing promotion from 2A should they get the better of fourth-placed Barnhall at the Dub.

The Students have Rory Telfer back from Ireland U20s duties.

Also in 2A, Ballymena, in seventh, host UL Bohemians.

Rainey Old Boys still retain ambitions of making the 2B Play-Offs and host Sligo, who are three places behind them in eighth.

Tommy O’Hagan and Aidan McSwiggan make up two-thirds of Rainey’s formidable front-row.

Belfast Harlequins, who are sixth and also in the race for the top four, are at Galwegians and have James McKinney at out-half. Dungannon, who are third, meet fourth-placed Wanderers in Dublin.

Already promoted Instonians are at Bangor for their 2C Ulster derby while Omagh, in ninth, host Midleton.

Division 1A: Clontarf v Ballynahinch.

Division 1B: Banbridge v Malone, Old Wesley v City of Armagh.

Division 2A: Ballymena v UL Bohemian, Queen’s University v MU Barnhall.

Division 2B: Galwegians v Belfast Harlequins, Rainey OB v Sligo, Wanderers v Dungannon.

Division 2C: Bangor v Instonians, Omagh v Midleton.