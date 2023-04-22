Experience is key to helping Banbridge stay in Division 1B again: Rob Logan

Though a last day reprieve from the relegation zone proved beyond them, Banbridge are nevertheless optimistic they can remain in Division 1B as they begin the process of survival through the Play-Offs.

A ninth-place finish in 1B means that Bann today host Barnhall — who ended up fourth in 2A — at Rifle Park in the Play-Off Semi-Final with the hosts hopeful they can progress to next weekend’s decider which, if achieved, will also helpfully be at the Co Down club against the winners between Blackrock College and Nenagh.

It is also useful for Bann that they can draw on the recent memory of previously visiting this situation having come through last season’s process to stay in 1B when they defeated Navan home and away in a then differently structured procedure.

“I think the experience of being here before will stand to the squad,” Bann head coach Rob Logan said.

“We’re familiar to the process and it’s another challenge but, having said that, we’re certainly not looking beyond this weekend and taking on Barnhall.

“It’s obviously Cup Final rugby now and hopefully we’re the ones coming out on the right side of the result on what will hopefully also be both occasions to allow us to stay where we are in 1B.”

The rules regarding the Play-Offs mean that Bann will be unable to field fully-contracted professional players, therefore ruling out any involvement from regular selections Greg Jones and Rob Lyttle, but Academy players are permitted so James Humphreys and Ben Carson are involved today.

Jude Postlethwaite is unavailable, though the hugely experienced Andrew Morrison comes in to join Carson in midfield.

Bann do have some recent form with two wins and a draw from their last three AIL games and with considerable home support expected, they are hopeful of a positive outcome.

“Momentum is the word we’ve been going after and using,” stated Logan.

In the other Play-Off involving an Ulster side, Dungannon’s third place in 2B means they go to Corinthians, the team who finished one place above them, for their Semi-Final.

​Div 1B promotion/relegation Play-Off: Banbridge v Barnhall. Div 2A promotion/relegation Play-Off: Corinthians v Dungannon.​