Fine margins will decide Schools’ Cup semi-final, admits Campbell College coach Jonny Cupitt ahead of Methody clash

There was joy for Methody and despair for Campbell College in last year's Schools' Cup Final — © ©INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry

There is always something of a disappointment when you are robbed of a repeat Final in a competition, especially when last season’s Danske Bank Schools’ Cup decider was so tight between Methodist College and Campbell College.

The Semi-Final draw has ensured the two sides can no longer meet in the St Patrick’s Day decider, instead being pitched together in a mouth-watering clash at Ravenhill this afternoon (2.30pm kick-off) that is sure to be just as intense.

Last year’s Final lived up to its billing, a close 20-17 scoreline decided by two late penalties from Methody’s Ben McFarlane, and this year’s game is slated to be just as tight as both sides come into the match off the back of an impressive Cup run so far.

Neither side is short of motivation, with Methody the defending champions, and for Campbell coach Jonny Cupitt, he is trying to ensure his side’s drive is not around revenge but rather focusing on the task at hand first and foremost.

“Last year was a huge disappointment, of course, to lose the final in such close fashion, but this has acted as a point of reference, along with the nature of every Schools’ Cup game, that provides us with the necessary motivation to succeed in every game we play,” said Cupitt.

“We are not thinking about Finals, we are solely focused on Methody and ourselves in this regard. Preparations have been good and the responsibility now is passed over to the players who are more than capable of leading themselves at this stage of the season. We have a number of senior players back from last season and they have helped drive the squad and push the standards set.

“Methody are always a well-drilled side who cause opposition problems at the breakdown and with their set piece. They also have some dangerous individuals in the backline that we will try and nullify. The game will be decided by fine margins but our focus is very much on ourselves.”

Campbell’s challenge will be led by full-back Lukas Kenny, who is highly rated by many, as well as nationally capped Matthew Booth, Flynn Longstaff, Cameron Faith and Alexander Brennan, and they have had a tough path to this stage.

Matthew Rae was the game-winner in a tense last-16 clash with Ballymena Academy, his last-gasp penalty edging their tie 13-10, before a dominant second half performance saw them pull away from Sullivan Upper in their Quarter-Final, triumphing 36-20.

“We knew Sullivan were going to be very competitive, but a strong second half performance was very pleasing,” adds Cupitt.

“This senior group won the Medallion Shield as Year 11 pupils and many have Schools’ Cup Final experience from last year so this should assist when dealing with the occasion.”

Methody have no shortage of talent on their panel, though, with the likes of scrum-half David Armstrong and flanker Josh Stevens — two survivors from last year’s Final — among their key talents as the tournament’s most accomplished school look to go back-to-back for the first time since 2014.

Nicky Wells’ boys had to fight to get through the last-16 as they won by a score, defeating Belfast Royal Academy 29-22, before a comfortable Quarter-Final win as they swatted Royal School Dungannon aside, 38-7.

But Cupitt is confident that his battle-hardened Campbell side will be ready to go come kick-off, with the hope that this time the scoreline will read in their favour at the final whistle.

“I am pleased with how the season has gone to date and the players have developed both individually and collectively, but it is only the Cup phase that counts,” he pointed out.

“January was very competitive as always with matches against Clongowes, Merchiston Castle and Pres Brae Dublin so these games ensured our preparations aligned with Cup fixtures.

“We now have a full strength squad and competition has been very tight in selection, which is essential at this stage of the competition.”