Five Ulster players named in the starting Ireland team for Saturday’s clash with Fiji

Bangor man Stuart McCloskey has recovered from injury in time to play against Fiji on Saturday.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has named five Ulster players in the starting line-up for Saturday’s Bank of Ireland Nations Series clash with Fiji on Saturday.

Robert Baloucoune and Stuart McCloskey have retained their place in the team that beat world champions South Africa 19-16 last Saturday, while forwards Rob Herring, Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney have been drafted in. Fellow Ulster star Tom O’Toole is named on the bench.

It will be McCloskey’s eight cap for Ireland, while Baloucoune and Timoney will both win their fourth caps. Herring will play his 30th game at international level while it will be Treadwell’s 10th appearance.

Ireland will be captained by Tadhg Furlong in the absence of Johnny Sexton. Furlong is the first prop to captain the side since Ulsterman Simon Best lead them out Argentina in 2007.

Munster's Jeremy Loughman will make his test debut, while uncapped stars Jack Crowley and Cian Prendergast are listed amongst the replacements.

Saturday’s game at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin will kick off at 1pm. If Ireland win they will claim their 11th straight victory.