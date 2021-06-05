Flanker Timoney claims new mindset has helped turn around his fortunes with Ulster this season

Form man: Nick Timoney has stepped up since the turn of the year for Ulster

Just a few weeks shy of a year since they regathered for their first training session after lockdown, Ulster’s players could be forgiven for eagerly anticipating the break that will come after this evening’s concluding game of the campaign against Edinburgh in Murrayfield.

With the Rainbow Cup failing to capture the imagination around BT6, and the northern province on a four-game losing run, it would be no surprise if there was even a sense of the sooner the better when it comes to bringing the curtain down on this longest of seasons.

Nick Timoney, though, could perhaps be expected to be one of the few exceptions. Having garnered such personal momentum over the past six months, the 25-year-old must find himself sometimes wishing this breakthrough campaign could instead run and run.

Coming to the fore in the absence of the now-departed Marcell Coetzee, the No.8 has been a feature in Dan McFarland’s side since the turn of the year and ends the campaign at the very least in the discussion for international honours this summer.

While it would be natural to worry that a long off-season could be just the thing to break such momentum, Timoney believes tough times last autumn have taught him the sustainable way to maintain such a rich vein of form.

“There’s been times in the past when I’ve had good runs of form and it might come and go,” said Timoney, who was yesterday nominated for the Ulster Rugby Writers’ Player of the Year award with John Cooney, Alan O’Connor and Marty Moore also in the running for the main gong.

“This time, what’s pleased me the most, there’s been times when there’s been a four-week break, a two-week break, a game like Zebre when I didn’t play, and there’s even been games when I haven’t played well, but I think I’ve really tried to make sure that this isn’t just riding the crest of a wave, that there’s a very direct process each week that’s getting me in a good place to play.”

For Timoney, that process is a mental one that starts long before the first blast of the referee’s whistle. Finding himself outside the match day squad too often for his liking in the season’s early weeks – most notably when he was turning out for the ‘A’ side the same weekend the first-string took on Toulouse in the European Cup – he had time to ponder why he felt he wasn’t where he needed to be.

“I think I’ve been fairly happy with how I’ve gone the last while, (but) this is also the season where I’ve spent the longest period of time out of the team since making my debut.

“It was my first time back playing an ‘A’ game since I’d made my debut and that was on a big weekend. For a while it seemed like I was at the back of the pack.

“That period helped me a lot. I thought things over and after that I was more sure of my identity as a player. I maintain that it was more of a mental clarity. I’d been focused on the wrong things.

“I’m convinced now that rugby is more mindset-based, or a large part of it is how you mentally approach it. I feel like I’ve always had the same physical qualities in terms of athleticism as some of the guys who were playing for Ireland.

“I didn’t think that was holding me back so it was the mindset that was holding me back.

“Was I as confident as I could have been? Was I focusing on the right things? Was I stressing if I made a mistake I’d be dropped? That was all part of it.

“I’m pretty relaxed in general. When it comes to rugby, when it comes to training, when it comes to prep, I’d never say I was too relaxed but I’ve thought about being a bit more, not reckless, but just that you’d rather try and fail than not try at all.

“I think if you stress too much about how you’re going to play that doesn’t get the best out of you.

“What gets the best out of me anyway is being part of a team, part of a collective, and if you want to win for your team-mates and for the fans, I think that makes me play better than having these stats, or this many tackles and this many carries.

“I’m more experienced now. I’m 25 which should sort of be your prime.

"It’s not that I’ve seen everything there is to see but I’ve played against some of the best players in the world.

“I’m less concerned about the things I can’t control. I’m focused on my attitude and how I approach things every week.

"There’s times in the past when my mood would have dictated how I stepped onto the pitch. Now, I focus on dictating how I’m going to feel.”

Heading into the summer after the season he’s had, Nick Timoney should be feeling better than most.