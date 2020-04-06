French rugby president calls for Club World Cup to replace Champions Cup in calendar overhaul

The European Champions Cup could become a thing of the past if Bernard Laporte gets his wish.

French rugby federation president Bernard Laporte has revealed a radical proposal that would see the Champions Cup scrapped in favour of a Club World Cup.

The former France boss, who led Toulon to a hat-trick of European success, told reporters in his homeland that the plans have already been discussed with World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont, although not it seems with television companies or the majority of clubs.

The proposal calls for a 20-team tournament to be played over six weeks and would see teams from the PRO14, Top 14 and Premiership go toe-to-toe with sides from Super Rugby, as well as the league champions from Japan and the USA.

To facilitate such a competition would require an overhaul of the established calendar with Laporte suggesting it could be played in June and July, followed by the beginning of the northern hemisphere's domestic leagues in August while October and November would be used as a Test window with the Six Nations remaining in its usual February/March slot.

The plans stem, Laporte claims, from concerns over the earning potential of the European Cup, set against increased financial insecurity for the sport throughout the world in the wake of the Covid-19 shut-down.

“This is only a proposal," he told Midi Olympique. "But I’m sure of one thing: we must create this competition and very quickly.

“The European Cup is magnificent, I was able to lift the trophy three times with Toulon and I know what it can represent.

“But let’s be frank, it doesn’t generate enough income. If we want to develop this Club World Cup, we have to find dates. Without the Champions Cup, there are nine weekends freed up.

“It could be a breath of fresh air for the whole of world rugby. This crisis must push us to be innovative. Let’s make this new competition, I’m sure that the public and television will follow.”