Fun and development go hand in hand for Ballyclare High School rugby chief

Mike Orchin-McKeever is motivated to help young players realise their potential

Mike Orchin-McKeever is no stranger to the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup but, as the competition reaches the last-16 tomorrow, he’s still as hungry as ever to get stuck in with Ballyclare High.

However, while his own excitement levels are through the roof for the tournament, the director of rugby — who also heads up the town’s rugby club — wants all the focus to be on his players and not him on the touchline.

Ballyclare begin their bid for the second-oldest rugby trophy in the world when they head to Royal School Dungannon tomorrow morning, with the high school aiming to book their place in the Quarter-Finals and, further down the line, potentially emulate their 2012 team who reached the Final — and then go one step further.

But as the competition reaches fever pitch with the introduction of the so-called ‘bigger’ sides such as defending champions Methodist College, RBAI and Campbell College, Orchin-McKeever hopes all eyes will be on a crop of talented young players.

“When you’re assisting in children’s emotions, you can’t not be engaged as much as you are every year and you have all those experiences to draw on,” explains Orchin-McKeever.

“For me, the Cup isn’t about me. It’s about the children who are playing in it, and the parents and the siblings and the relatives on the sidelines getting to go through that emotion as well.

“For me, as a coach, you’re preparing them for another game. There’s a bit more anxiety because of the higher stakes, naturally, but it’s their Cup, not mine.

“It’s the different personalities and individuals that make this competition so unique and so exciting. I love it.”

Part of Orchin-McKeever’s enjoyment is seeing his players progress through the school, from junior rugby to Medallion level and then into the senior squad, and he admits that can sometimes be more enjoyable than a big Schools’ Cup victory.

Part of that philosophy comes down to ensuring he strikes the right balance on the training pitch between pushing his players to be the best while also making sure they are still enjoying the game, something he had a hand with over lockdown.

“We had a Zoom call with Aaron Walsh, who now works with Scotland as mental skills coach, and it was superb,” recalls Orchin-McKeever.

“He summed everything up with a pyramid that had fun, challenge and connection on it, and he challenged me to try and hit the sweet spot between all three in everything I did.

"If I hit the sweet spot, my players will get better, but if I hit 10 out of 10 in one but not on the other two, they’ll not improve.

“Whenever I say I want my kids to have fun, I fear people might misinterpret it as I don’t care about how my players develop.

"But it has to have high levels of all of them because that’s where you build your connection, your enjoyment and your drive.

“That’s what I try to do at every level in the school.”

He hopes he will see that come to fruition when he takes his senior side down the road tomorrow morning to Dungannon, hoping to lead them into the last-eight, where one of those bigger sides could stand between them and a trip to Ravenhill.

Royal School Dungannon come into the game with confidence after an impressive group stage earned them a spot in the knockouts, but Ballyclare back themselves to get the job done through Ireland Under-18s prop Tom McAllister, second row and captain David Gillespie and scrum-half Jacob Scarlett.

“A knockout competition really drives more focus and detail, which is excellent for boys to have that, but they are having a bit of anxiety over potentially making mistakes,” says Orchin-McKeever.

"The group we have is very relaxed and excited for it,.

“We’ve a squad capable of winning at Dungannon but, beyond that, we haven’t set any goals. We have intentions on winning a match, that’s it, and then see what happens after that.”