Guinness PRO14 to rebrand as United Rugby Championship with introduction of South African sides

The Guinness PRO14 has announced it will rebrand to the United Rugby Championship from September 2021 after the introduction of the four new South African teams to the league.

With the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers entering into the league on a full-time basis for the 2021-22 season - after briefly joining the Rainbow Cup - the competition will rebrand and undergo an overhaul from its current format.

Gone are the two conferences, with teams playing in one combined league which will culminate in the top eight finishers qualifying for the end-of-season play-offs, which will start with the quarter-finals.

Teams will only play 18 rounds, which is intended to try and limit the number of fixtures played during international windows so that teams will play their top players more often in the league.

The fixtures will be scheduled so that every team will play each other once, either home or away - and this will then alternate the following season - and then play the other teams from their home country once more to make up the remaining games.

So, for example, Ulster will play every team in the league either home and away, along with one extra game against each of Connacht, Leinster and Munster at the venue they did not play at in their first meeting.

In the case of the Scottish and Italian sides, of which there are only two each, they have been placed in a combined pool and will play each other to round off their fixture lists.

South African teams will play six away games in the northern hemisphere and will likely need to travel on three-game tours to fulfill their fixtures. Teams travelling to South Africa will have five days without any travelling before playing their next fixture.

It is believed this change in format will be in place for the next five years, while organisers also revealed that over 140 names were considered for the tournament before settling on the URC.

Qualification for the Heineken Champions Cup will, for the first time, include the South African sides and will work on a meritocracy system for the most part. The top finishing side from each pool will qualify, with the four highest finishers not already qualified taking the remaining four spots, regardless of pool.

Off the pitch, the new tournament structure will see SA Rugby become a full shareholder in Pro Rugby Championship (PRC DAC) alongside the Celtic and Italian unions and is aimed at growing the game across hemispheres.

“Fans have always asked more of our league and now we are taking it to new heights. The United Rugby Championship will see World Cup winners, icons of the Guinness Six Nations, the Rugby Championship and stars of the British & Irish Lions tour turning up the intensity in an exciting new league format," commented Martin Anayi, chief executive of the United Rugby Championship.

"Since the origins of the Celtic League in 2001, the vision has been to innovate and evolve in order to create a compelling competition which would challenge our players and teams to be at their very best every single week. Their potential has never been in doubt and now we can provide them with the arena to be the very best.

“Forming the United Rugby Championship will begin to reshape the world of club rugby. We are creating a league that embraces and celebrates difference and where the only way to succeed will be to match the skill and intensity of the international game.

“The arrival of South Africa’s elite teams and the removal of fixtures from international match weekends will make our league stronger across the board. We will see heroes taking on heroes every week in iconic locations to create an appeal that will be unmatched in in the world of club rugby.

“We now have a clear purpose and identity that everyone associated with our league can stand behind. We have listened and we have answered the challenge set by our clubs to take this competition to the next level both on and off the field.

"North and south will now collide on a regular basis and we cannot wait to see who will rise up as the first champions of the United Rugby Championship.”

Jurie Roux, chief executive of SA Rugby, said: “South African rugby has for many years imagined a future aligned with northern-hemisphere rugby and this announcement marks the arrival of that vision.

“Our teams will be pitting themselves against the leading clubs from four nations, steeped in rugby tradition and folklore. They’ll do it without having to cross time zones or acclimatise while 100 per cent of matches will kick off in South African prime time.

“This is a watershed moment in South African rugby history, opening new doors and heralding a new and exciting era for our sport.”