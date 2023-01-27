Harry Sheridan vows to work hard to retain his Ulster place

Young Harry Sheridan is out to do all he can to keep hold of his Ulster jersey against the Stormers in Ravenhill this evening.

The 21-year-old Academy player has been thrown in at the deep end in recent weeks, debuting against European champions La Rochelle in France before making a first start against Sale

The former Ireland Under-20s forward has played more of his rugby at lock but is again named at blindside flanker for the visit of the reigning URC champions tonight.

“Week by week, it’s wherever they need me the most and at the moment that appears to be in the six jersey,” he says.

“I’m obviously looking to do as much as I can to hold onto that but I know there is so much competition in the squad and at any stage it can be taken away from you if you don’t adapt your game and make the changes that you are being told every week that you need to get on top of.

“(The jersey) is certainly not mine, it’s no one’s at the moment, but I’m trying to do as much as I can to keep it in my hands.”