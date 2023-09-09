‘Hopefully I’m the better for it and I can improve for Tonga’ – record-breaker Johnny Sexton eyes bigger tests ahead

Jonathan Sexton of Ireland celebrates after the 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool B win over Romania at Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

On the day he became Ireland’s oldest ever player, and equalled David Humphreys’ record for most points (24) scored in a World Cup game, Johnny Sexton rolled back the years to get his side’s campaign off to an emphatic start.

Sexton marked his return following almost six months out, with an excellent performance against a hapless Romanian side.

The 38-year-old, who surpassed John Hayes as Ireland’s oldest player, scored two tries and kicked 14 points to move within nine points of Ronan O’Gara’s record (1,083) as Ireland’s highest points scorer.

Sexton may well set a new tally against Tonga in Nantes next weekend, as the Ireland captain already turned his attention to the bigger tests ahead.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell must decide how much game-time, if any, Sexton requires against a physical Tongan outfit, but the veteran out-half spoke afterwards as if he was planning to be involved.

“I spent six months thinking about it (returning), obviously part of that was self-inflicted with my mistake,” Sexton said following Ireland’s thumping 82-8 win.

“But once the plan was clear to me, Andy said, look you’ve just got to target that first game and to train hard, to do a bit of a prep work for this game in particular, but hopefully I’m the better for it and I can improve my performance for Tonga.

“It’s going to be a much more difficult game, they’re obviously a different calibre of player.

“No disrespect to Romania, I thought they fronted up brilliantly and they were very physical but you know you see the team that Tonga have and we know their threat, they’ve had this weekend off and they’ll be just prepped for our game, they’ll have had two or three weeks to focus on our game, they’ve said that publicly.

“It’s going to be a huge challenge for us and we’re going to have to be ready, it’s a World Cup week on week and we’ve got to be ready every week.”

Sexton has made a habit of being able to hit the ground running following lengthy lay-offs, and even in the autumn of his career, he managed to look sharp on what was his first appearance since Ireland’s Grand Slam win over England in March.

Despite the searing Bordeaux heat, Sexton slotted seamlessly back in.

“You've got to go and show it, it doesn't matter if you've trained hard, when it comes to the game the pressure is different, the intensity is different,” he continued.

“So, I definitely needed a game for sure to test it out. I'm happy with some stuff, and not so happy with other things.

“Like every game, I don't think you ever play a game where you're 100pc happy. We'll go and review the game as individuals and as a team, we'll enjoy tonight and enjoy watching the other games and spend time with each other, and get back to work on Monday.

“I think amongst the group we were talking about it (heat) after. We'll never use it as an excuse because it's the same for both teams but they were incredibly tough.

“Even the warm-up I was talking to the lads and they just felt like they were burning. Thankfully we had a couple of water-breaks and half time to regroup.

“I thought we got better as the game went on, which was the most pleasing thing from a fitness point of view. The second half we found our flow a bit better, so it's pleasing on that front.”

Sexton brushed off any concerns about the incident that left him with a sore wrist, as he scored his first try on the stroke of half-time.

“After the first try, I think it was just an accident, I just got a stamp on the wrist but I’m not scared,” he added.

“When you play rugby, you’ve got to be prepared to be injured. It’s a tough game, it’s physical, and if it happens it happens. I can’t go into games worrying about anything really. I’ve just got to go and play and hope your body holds up.”

At the end of what was a good day at the office for Ireland, it was telling that Farrell felt that having his talismanic skipper, who matched Humphreys’ 24-point haul against Argentina in 1999, back in the fold was the most pleasing aspect.

“I mean I heard he broke a few records today,” Farrell said.

“What was the record Johnny? The oldest player to play at the tournament, that’s the first one. And what was the other one, points scored? Points equalled, 24 points, puts him nine points behind the record for the most points scored for any Irish player.

“So, you would think if selected (against Tonga) that he’d be able to get that record. But the most pleasing point for us was definitely 60 odd minutes under the belt and firing on all cylinders and fit and healthy and ready to go for the rest of the competition.”