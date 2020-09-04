How McFarland and Cockerill rejuvenated 'basket case' sides in semi-final rivals Ulster and Edinburgh

Old foes are ready for semi-final battle after transforming their respective teams

Crunch time: Dan McFarland is aiming to lead Ulster to the PRO14 final

Jonathan Bradley

As a prop and hooker going head-to-head in the lawless land of mid-1990s scrummaging, Dan McFarland and Richard Cockerill enjoyed such differing profiles in their playing days that the former joked this week that the Edinburgh head coach likely had no recollection of their numerous close encounters down through the years.