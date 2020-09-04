How McFarland and Cockerill rejuvenated 'basket case' sides in semi-final rivals Ulster and Edinburgh
Old foes are ready for semi-final battle after transforming their respective teams
Jonathan Bradley
As a prop and hooker going head-to-head in the lawless land of mid-1990s scrummaging, Dan McFarland and Richard Cockerill enjoyed such differing profiles in their playing days that the former joked this week that the Edinburgh head coach likely had no recollection of their numerous close encounters down through the years.