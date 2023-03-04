Hume: I’ve yet to show I am worthy of Ireland place

United Rugby Championship

​Ulster star James Hume has admitted he doesn’t deserve to be in the Ireland squad on present form.

The 24-year-old, who has been capped three times by Andy Farrell, picked up a serious groin injury on national duty last summer and has been searching for his best form since returning in October.

Just six months out from the World Cup, he was not named in the wider squad for the Six Nations and has instead been togging out for his province in the URC while the Championship is played.

“It’s not in the forefront of my mind at the minute,” he said before taking on Cardiff tonight. “It is what it is. I need to get my stuff right at Ulster first before I can even be considered for that. If it comes, it comes.

“It’s my job to use the rest of this season to put my best foot forward for the World Cup ultimately. I’m not salty or anything, I don’t expect to be there. I shouldn’t be there.”

Meanwhile, Jude Postlethwaite could make his Ulster debut in the Arms Park.