Hume returns for trip to Edinburgh as unbeaten Ulster target top spot in Conference A

Centre James Hume goes straight back into the starting line-up as Ulster aim to finish their first block of Guinness PRO14 games unbeaten when they go to Edinburgh on Monday night (8.15pm).

The 22-year-old had missed the last four games with a groin complaint but has recovered to make the trip to BT Murrayfield for a repeat of September's PRO14 semi-final.

Hume, who rekindles his partnership with another exciting prospect Stewart Moore in the centre, is one of five changes made by head coach Dan McFarland for their round eight tie.

Despite this being Ulster's final hit out before their first Heineken Champions Cup clash with Toulouse, the team still features heavy rotation as the coaching staff assess the options they have.

That includes a first call-up for Rainey Old Boys hooker Bradley Roberts, who is named among the replacements, as are Academy duo David McCann and Aaron Sexton, the latter of whom could make his competitive debut should he be introduced.

In the starting line-up, Andrew Warwick will make his first start for the province since April 2019, while Sam Carter is also reintroduced to the second row from where he will captain the team. In the backs, Ian Madigan starts at fly-half.

Should Ulster win in the Scottish capital then they would go into Europe with a perfect eight wins from eight and, with Leinster's trip to Scarlets postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests in the Welsh camp, they would also finish this block top of Conference A.

The absence of Luke Marshall due to the knee injury he sustained against Scarlets last week allows Hume to slot straight back into the line-up, while the back three of Michael Lowry, Matt Faddes and Rob Lyttle is unchanged.

Madigan comes back into the starting line-up for the first game since the win over Glasgow Warriors, with John Cooney retained at scrum-half.

In the front row, Warwick is joined by John Andrew and Marty Moore, who starts his eighth straight game at tighthead, while Carter is the replacement for the suspended Kieran Treadwell.

For the first time this season McFarland has named a back row combination he has already opted for once before as Murphy gets the nod alongside Sean Reidy and Marcell Coetzee.

On the bench, Roberts could be in line for a rapid ascension to the senior team after only being invited to train with the squad a few weeks ago, with Ireland Under-20s captain McCann and speedster Sexton named on an exciting bench.

Kyle McCall, Gareth Milasinovich, David O'Connor, David Shanahan and Bill Johnston are also called upon to be game changers at Murrayfield.

Despite Scotland not having a game this weekend, Edinburgh have no players released to them this week, although they do welcome back barnstorming flanker Viliame Mata on the bench.

ULSTER

15. Michael Lowry; 14. Matt Faddes, 13. James Hume, 12. Stewart Moore, 11. Rob Lyttle; 10. Ian Madigan, 9. John Cooney; 1. Andrew Warwick, 2. John Andrew, 3. Marty Moore; 4. Alan O'Connor, 5. Sam Carter (captain); 6. Sean Reidy, 7. Jordi Murphy, 8. Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: 16. Bradley Roberts, 17. Kyle McCall, 18. Gareth Milasinovich, 19. David O'Connor, 20. David McCann, 21. David Shanahan, 22. Bill Johnston, 23. Aaron Sexton.

EDINBURGH

15. Jack Blain; 14. Eroni Sau, 13. James Johnstone, 12. Chris Dean, 11. Jamie Farndale; 10. Nathan Chamberlain, 9. Henry Pyrgos (captain); 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. David Cherry, 3. Lee-Roy Atalifo; 4. Andries Ferreira, 5. Andrew Davidson; 6. Magnus Bradbury, 7. Luke Crosbie, 8. Ally Miller.

Replacements: 16. Mike Willemse, 17. Sam Grahamslaw, 18. Dan Gamble, 19. Jamie Hodgson, 20. Viliame Mata, 21. Connor Boyle, 22. Charlie Shiel, 23. Alec Coombes.