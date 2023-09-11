‘I don’t think you need permission from World Rugby’ – Jacques Nienaber defends South Africa’s traffic lights system

South Africa assistant coach Felix Jones holds up a light from the coaches' box during the win over Scotland.

The RDS might need to get a set of traffic lights installed to help incoming coach Jacques Nienaber get used to his new surrounds.

Currently, the South African is firmly focused on winning a second World Cup and along with Rassie Erasmus he remains willing to use any means necessary to triumph in France.

Sunday night in Marseille, footage of the coach’s box showed director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and assistant coach Felix Jones using a set of lights to get messages down to the touchline during the champions’ opening win over Scotland.

After the game, Nienaber insisted that the communication was only about injury and that the duo were not trying to influence events on the field – which begged the question why did the medics not have a lights system rather than the coaches.

There’s nothing new about the use of the traffic lights; Erasmus started trying the innovation when coaching the Cheetahs in Super Rugby and coaches regularly get messages on to the field via their envoys on the sideline carrying water.

Indeed, Nienaber used to carry that job out himself when he was at Munster and while he was just the Boks’ defence coach, using his qualification as a physiotherapist to wear a medical bib.

Erasmus, of course, was the best paid water boy in the world during the 2021 Lions series, but World Rugby put a stop to that.

And, when they found the noise in the Stade Velodrome too deafening when playing France in November 2022, the world champions decided to return to an old staple.

“In terms of the lights, it started when we played France in Marseille. I don’t know if you’ve been pitch side or close, with this dome the sound is phenomenal so you can’t hear people,” he said.

“Sometimes it’s difficult for us to talk to our support staff. I am sure a lot of teams will have systems, whether it is green or red, what is the extent of the injury, so they can communicate."

Later, he was asked if South Africa had asked for permission for using the lights.

"You can use hand signals for communication. I don’t think you need any permission from World Rugby.

"I was at Munster and the calls were red if it’s a serious injury and you must consider a substitution, amber is 'let's give this guy five or 10 minutes to see if he’s okay' and green 'it’s okay'."

He then said that the lights were absolutely not used to convey tactical information.

The 18-3 victory sets up a titanic battle between the champions and the world’s number one side in Paris in 12 days’ time, but Ireland play Tonga first and South Africa face Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday.

Asked about how he thinks the victory sets his side up for Ireland, Nienaber played the ‘one game at a time’ card.

“This was a slippery one for us,” he said of the Scotland win.

"You played number five in the world.

"They have the ability to knock off anyone on their day. For us it is the first step in the right direction. To get out of the pools was going to be massive, we knew that, and our next focus is Romania.

"We won’t even think about Ireland.

"The only way I will look at Ireland is that Romania have played against Ireland. It is Romania and Romania alone, not Ireland in 13 days time. And also the things we got wrong tonight.”

One feature that may concern the Springboks is the kicking performance of their starting out-half Manie Libbok, who missed three of five efforts before handing over the tee to Faf de Klerk, who made one from two.

Nienaber wasn’t entertaining discussion about that, pointing to the fact that Libbok had won the man of the match award.

However, captain Siya Kolisi wouldn’t stand for the suggestion from a French journalist that it was a weakness and stepped in for his teammate.

“This question gets asked quite a lot when he misses kicks,” the skipper said.

"We play as a team and sometimes you are not good at one thing. But the way he attacked today and the way he took control of the team, how he is a general among us, people forget that and remember the other stuff. Faf can kick. Cheslin (Kolbe) can kick.

"There are a lot of guys we can call on. It is the same with me.

"Sometimes I don’t know what to call in a game and Eben (Etzebeth) will call or Manie makes a call. If someone is lacking somewhere then someone else picks up for them. You can’t have everything on the day.

"Sometimes someone lacks something and that’s why we don’t stress about it. It is the same with a throw. If it is missed it is not done intentionally.”

The Sprinboks will today learn if Jesse Kriel has been cited for his early head-high shot, while the extent of Eben Etzebeth’s shoulder issue will also become clearer.