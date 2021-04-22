Iain Henderson and Will Addison return from injury for Ulster's Rainbow Cup opener against rivals Connacht

Iain Henderson will make his first Ulster appearance since October and Will Addison will end a year on the sidelines after both were named in the team to face Connacht in their Rainbow Cup opener on Friday (8.15pm).

Henderson is brought straight back into the starting line-up for the interprovincial clash at Kingspan Stadium, while Addison will make his long-awaited return from the substitutes' bench after just over 15 months out.

Including the returns of Henderson and Addison, Dan McFarland has made six alterations to the team that defeated Northampton Saints in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals two weeks ago and likely has next week's trip to Welford Road to face Leicester Tigers in the semi-finals in mind.

Captain Henderson has been absent due to a combination of international call-ups and injuries, meaning he hasn't featured for his province since October 10 away to Ospreys.

But the Ireland lock has recovered from his most recent setback, a shoulder issue sustained for his country during the Six Nations, and is included from the off against their interprovincial rivals

The timing of his return couldn't be much better either, with Ulster looking rather threadbare in the second row given the absences of Sam Carter, Cormac Izuchukwu and David O'Connor.

Henderson partners Kieran Treadwell in the engine room against the western province, with Alan O'Connor making way from the side that defeated Saints.

Meanwhile, fellow Ireland international Addison's absence stretches back even further, with the full-back/centre having missed just over 15 months due to persistent injuries to his calf and back.

But the English-born back has recovered from his various ailments and is set to make his first appearance of the season off the bench having been named among the replacements.

The pair will look to make instant impacts on their return as McFarland has seemingly given several players the opportunity to stake their claim for a starting berth against Leicester next week in Friday's game in Belfast.

In the backs, Jacob Stockdale shifts to full-back to accommodate Ethan McIlroy coming in on the wing, with Michael Lowry dropping to the bench, while Stewart Moore replaces Stuart McCloskey at inside centre.

Up front, the props rotate as Andrew Warwick and Tom O'Toole both start in place of Eric O'Sullivan and Marty Moore respectively, while Matty Rea is brought into the back row in place of Jordi Murphy.

Stockdale and McIlroy are joined in the back three by Robert Baloucoune, who holds onto his wing jersey, while James Hume is retained at outside centre and the half-back pairing of John Cooney and Billy Burns is unchanged.

Ireland hooker Rob Herring is the sole survivor in the front row alongside Warwick and O'Toole, while Sean Reidy shifts to the openside in the back row to make space for Rea at blindside, with Nick Timoney remaining at No.8.

Hooker John Andrew is joined by O'Sullivan and Ross Kane as the front row replacements on the bench, while O'Connor and Greg Jones are the loose substitutes.

In the back-line, Addison will cover multiple positions in jersey No.23, with David Shanahan and Lowry also providing late impact options for McFarland to call upon.

Ulster team to play Connacht

15. Jacob Stockdale; 14. Robert Baloucoune, 13. James Hume, 12. Stewart Moore, 11. Ethan McIlroy; 10. Billy Burns, 9. John Cooney; 1. Andrew Warwick, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Tom O'Toole; 4. Kieran Treadwell, 5. Iain Henderson (captain); 6. Matty Rea, 7. Sean Reidy, 8. Nick Timoney.

Replacements: 16. John Andrew, 17. Eric O'Sullivan, 18. Ross Kane, 19. Alan O'Connor, 20. Greg Jones, 21. David Shanahan, 22. Michael Lowry, 23. Will Addison.

Connacht

15. John Porch; 14. Ben O'Donnell, 13. Sean O'Brien, 12. Tom Daly, 11. Matt Healy; 10. Jack Carty, 9. Caolin Blade; 1. Jordan Duggan, 2. Dave Heffernan, 3. Finlay Bealham; 4. Ultan Dillane, 5. Gavin Thornbury; 6. Eoghan Masterson, 7. Conor Oliver, 8. Paul Boyle (captain).

Replacements: 16. Shane Delahunt, 17. Matthew Burke, 18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy, 19. Niall Murray, 20. Abraham Papali'i, 21. Kieran Marmion, 22. Conor Fitzgerald, 23. Peter Sullivan.