Iain Henderson ‘proud’ after leading Lions to eight-try win in the midst of Covid chaos

Proud Iain Henderson hailed his British and Irish Lions team-mates after he captained them to victory at the end of one of the most tumultuous days in the touring side’s history.

Henderson and his team-mates were unsure if last night’s game against the Sharks would go ahead up until two hours before kick-off after one player and one member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

A hasty rejig of the team followed a second round of PCR testing, including only being able to name one back on the bench, but the Lions still ran out comfortable winners after an eight-try, 54-7 demolition of their Durban opponents.

“The way they carried themselves from only having a moment’s notice that the game was going ahead was fantastic,” said Henderson. “I can’t reiterate enough how happy I am to have led them and how proud I am of them.

“Before the game we chatted and said there were any number of excuses we could have used but the guys dug in for each other to make sure we kept what we want out of this tour on track.”

Despite the Lions becoming the fourth side linked to this tour to suffer Covid cases, head coach Warren Gatland has said he’s confident the Test series against South Africa will still go ahead.