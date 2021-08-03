Iain Henderson’s Test dream over as Lions squad named for decider against South Africa

Iain Henderson's dream of a British and Irish Lions cap this summer is over after he was not among the nine changes made by Warren Gatland for Saturday's deciding third Test against Springboks.

The Ulster skipper has shown good form in South Africa off the back of a strong season in an Ireland jersey but Gatland has instead promoted Welshman Adam Beard onto the bench behind starting second-rows Alun Wyn Jones and Maro Itoje.

Beard, who was brought in as a replacement for Jones before the tour captain made a remarkable recovery from a dislocated shoulder, impressed himself in the warm-ups but few would have bet on him making the Test 23 ahead of Henderson at the start of this trip, especially after the Ulsterman was named as captain by Gatland for the first mid-week game.

Eye-catching decisions abound elsewhere in the coach's selection with six changes made to the starting XV in the wake of the heavy defeat in the second Test.

Liam Williams, Josh Adams, Bundee Aki, Ali Price, Ken Owens and Wyn Jones have all come into the side.

Stuart Hogg, Chris Harris and Anthony Watson have fallen from the starting side out of the matchday '23' all together while Mako Vunipola, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Conor Murray have dropped to the bench.

There have been further changes to the make-up of those replacements too with Beard, Sam Simmonds and Finn Russell brought in.

Tadhg Beirne, Owen Farrell and Taulupe Faletau are not involved this time around.

BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS TEAM: L Williams; J Adams, R Henshaw, B Aki, D van Der Merwe; D Biggar, A Price; W Jones, K Owens, T Furlong; AW Jones (capt), M Itoje; C Lawes, T Curry, J Conan.

REPLACEMENTS: L Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, K Sinckler*, A Beard, S Simmonds, C Murray, F Russell, E Daly.

*Pending disciplinary hearing