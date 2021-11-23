Ian Paisley and Mervyn Storey: we never intended to add to hurt suffered by victims of late paedophile David Tweed

Veteran DUP politicians praise “bravery” of family members who came forward about the abuse inflicted by the former Ireland rugby star

David Tweed leaving the High Court in Belfast in 2016 after his convictions for sex crimes were quashed

DUP politicians Ian Paisley and Mervyn Storey have said it was never their intention to add to any hurt suffered by victims of paedophile David Tweed.

The MP and MLA upset Tweed’s daughters and stepdaughters by posting tributes to the late DUP and TUV councillor following his death in a motorcycle crash last month.

In a joint statement released through the DUP website, the two senior party members acknowledged “the horrific abuse” they had suffered.

“We expressed our condolence to those who mourned David Tweed’s death, but we would want nothing in our statements to take away from the subsequent powerful and distressing words of his daughters,” the statement said.

“They have bravely told of the horrific abuse they suffered.”

It added: “It was never our intention to add to the hurt suffered, not would we ever be dismissive of any victim of abuse. No one could be but devastated by these accounts, and we have always sought to support and enable abuse victims to come forward by supporting Women’s Aid and other fantastic organisations.”

The DUP statement followed a request made by the Belfast Telegraph yesterday for Mr Storey to comment on the tribute he made in the aftermath of Tweed’s death and whether he now regrets what he said.

At the time, Mr Storey described the disgraced Dunloy man as a “larger than life character”, while Mr Paisley said he was “shocked and saddened” to hear of the former Ulster and Ireland rugby player’s passing.

Another Unionist politician, TUV leader Jim Allister, who also paid tribute to Tweed, released a statement rejecting the idea that he had no sympathy for victims of crime.

Tweed’s stepdaughter Amanda Brown, who had been abused by the second row forward from the age of eight, criticised the three veteran politicians, telling the BBC: “It’s one thing passing on condolences to the family, but to then honour him as a great man, I didn’t think that was ok.”

The statement from Mr Paisley and Mr Storey is likely to increase pressure on the Orange Order to do something similar after some of its members participated in Tweed’s funeral.

Members of the former rugby star’s lodge wore collarettes while carrying the 61-year-old’s coffin at the service in Co Antrim last month.

The order of service at Hebron Free Presbyterian Church in Ballymoney featured a picture of Tweed at an Orange march.

When the Belfast Telegraph asked Orange grand secretary Rev Meryvn Gibson on Monday if the Order regretted its perceived role in Tweed’s send-off, he declined to be drawn on the issue, saying: “We have no comment to make.”

Tweed, a father-of-four, made more than 30 appearances for Ulster and was capped four times for Ireland after he made his international debut against France in the 1995 Five Nations championship.

Tweed’s reputation as a wife beater was already well-known, with the former Ballymena councillor aving admitted in court to hitting former spouse Margaret.

He was jailed for child sex abuse in 2012. His convictions were quashed by the Court of Appeal in October 2016. He had served four years of an eight-year sentence.

Since his death, however, several members of his family have come forward to say they had been abused by him as young children.

Tweed’s sister Hazel McAllister (59) told Sunday World newspaper there were “lots of things still to come out” about her brother.

She also criticised the sentence given to him, and said he should “still be in jail for what he did”.