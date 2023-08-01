‘I’d say it’s a worry for Johnny’ – Paul O’Connell admits Sexton concern about missing World Cup warm-ups

Paul O’Connell says Johnny Sexton will be worried about missing all of Ireland’s World Cup warm-up games as a result of his suspension.

But the coach is relaxed about the situation that will see the captain play his first game in almost six months against Romania in Bordeaux in the team’s opening game in France due to his ban for his behaviour towards the match officials in the aftermath of Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup final loss to La Rochelle.

He believes the 38-year-old’s experience of coming back into big games will stand to him, while he reckons that his absence is an opportunity for Ross Byrne, Jack Crowley and Ciaran Frawley to get some pitch-time against Italy, England and Samoa in the next four weeks.

O’Connell expects all 41 players to see action in the three warm-up games, with Sexton the only squad member who is unavailable for selection.

"It's a big strength of his because he's had to do it so often,” O’Connell said of the captain.

"He is very good at being able to come back from injury and hit the ground running.

"Out half, you need to be fit but it's maybe not the work rate position that a back three or maybe even some of the forwards is.

"You can come in and hit the ground running pretty well and he's been really good at that.

“Whenever he's come back from injuries, he rarely needs a lot of games to get back up and running.

"It's a real strength of his.

"He's trained since the start of preseason pretty much, he hasn't missed a training session and the way we've trained, a lot of it has been has been rugby.

"For sure, you're missing a bit of the heavier contact part to that week to week. We've no choice with that.

"We have to manage them and keep them injury free, so that'll be the final piece of the jigsaw for him.

"I would say coming closer to the end of August there will probably be a bit of heavier contact put it into his work in training. Ihink the way we train suits the scenario he's in. I think it's a strength of his to be able to come back as well having been out.

"You meet Johnny on a Monday or a Tuesday and he can talk about any match that was on TV.

"I don't know how he gets away with it. But he seems to watch an awful lot of rugby. He thinks a lot about rugby.

"So, I think that kind of helps him hit the ground running when he comes back.

"I'd say it's a worry for him, you know. He wants to finish playing really, really well, and I'd say he'd love to have a few more games under his belt. But it is what it is. And it's a silver lining for our squad that it allows some guys to take ownership. It's not something I'm worried about.”

“Johnny's selection allows those guys own it a little bit," he said of the out-halves.

"It puts us in a good position heading into the World Cup, because those guys get to accumulate more experience; not just of playing on the big day, but of owning it and running the week; driving some of the detail as well.

"Johnny's suspension is unfortunate for us, but there's a real good silver lining for us as well.

"It's the same (approach) as normal; we're trying not to break them in training but we're trying to prepare them properly as well.

"Come the match, we're trying not to worry about injuries.

"All of these guys want to go to the World Cup in good shape, match fit and ready to play.

"You have to train, you have to get ready for the physical aspects of the game and you have to play games. You have to be physical in those games.

"Will some of the guys fall down over the next few weeks, for sure we'll lose one or two, but we'll need to be in a good place heading into the World Cup because it's going to be a physical battle.

"We're lucky in that we have that little break at the back end of the group stages, that will be good for us, but all the guys need to be in the best shape going into the World Cup.

"That isn't just being injury free, it's being able to play as well.

"It's not something we spend a lot of time on; we spend a lot of time just managing their load in training. Managing the contact in training.

"But whether we're heading to a World Cup or half-way through a Six Nations, we're doing that anyway."

It has been notable that Ireland’s players have repeatedly talked about this pre-season being different, that they’ve been working more with the ball than in previous editions.

And O’Connell says the fixtures this month are a chance for players to impress.

"There'll be a chance for some people for sure, some people need a bit of game-time, they haven't played in a little while and want to hit the ground running,” he said.

"The way we've trained will certainly suit those guys as well but really you need to feel the build-up to a match, the thinking that goes into how you train and how you play as well.

"Even though we've played a lot of rugby in pre-season, you're running hard and working hard. You don't have the stress of the game on top of you.

"I think for a lot of the guys, that's what they're looking forward to; seeing the shape they're in, the shape they're in with the game-stress on top of them as well."