I'll speak up and lead by example in our bid to claim European glory, vows Ulster flanker Murphy

Main goal: Jordi Murphy admits it would be special to win silverware with Ulster

Last Thursday, he decided that there was nothing else for it than to fire up the barbecue.

After all, the weather was decent, but Jordi Murphy had another more compelling reason to do something a bit different as it just happened to also be the day when he turned 30.

With his milestone moment coinciding with the in-form flanker being rested for last weekend's Rainbow Cup opener with Connacht, you might have thought that Murphy would have kicked back as he arrived into the decade which will ultimately see him and his current job description part ways.

It didn't quite work out that way though, largely thanks to the day job.

"It was very chilled," Murphy explained.

"As I had a big fitness session the following day, I stuck to two beers, so it was pretty quiet."

Such is the way when there is important work to be done, and there is no doubt that the, appropriately enough, 30-times-capped Ireland flanker is monastically dedicated to his craft.

Fitness session banked, Murphy came into work this week with several boxes to tick, such as to help the players involved move on rapidly from the dip in performance showcased in the Connacht defeat and focus minds fully on the task in hand tomorrow evening when a place in the European Challenge Cup final awaits the winner at Welford Road.

And not forgetting his own preparation and need to hit the impressive groove he has been in of late.

It's only natural that Murphy is looked to at times like this. He is well acquainted with what it takes to win trophies from his years at Leinster and Ireland, while he has also bagged, even prior to moving north in 2018, that unwanted familiarity with the gut-wrenching regret at falling short.

Just the man to have around, with the ultra-physical Leicester Tigers now sitting between Ulster and a first European final in nine years. Murphy's mileage, form and leadership skills - he had been skippering Ulster prior to Iain Henderson's return - are all of significance in how Dan McFarland's squad have been approaching their task.

"The best way for me to lead is to do it by example," said Murphy, in terms of the graft he will have put in this week.

"To try and train really well and be vigilant all week.

"Hopefully that confidence in myself and my own preparation will give other people confidence."

Not being switched on is non-negotiable for both Murphy - who will make his 47th Ulster appearance tomorrow - and for those in his presence. Should he need to add his voice to the preparation then it will happen.

"If there's something to be said, I'm happy to say it," was how he put it.

"If I feel like there's something I want to bring up, I certainly do. I'm not afraid to talk. Sometimes you might think of something in the past where we could have done better.

"Or something we've done well or those positive things, because this week is all about building confidence and positivity among the group and that's something I try to do.

"Nobody wants to hear the same voice all day long, so I try to pick my moments."

He could have been forgiven for wondering about his timing in the wake of arriving here in summer 2018. Ulster were coming off a season where upheaval and under-achievement had taken a firm hold.

"When I came here, Ulster weren't in a great place," he said with some understatement.

"People were kind of saying, 'You seem to be the only one jumping on this sinking ship'."

The perception was illusory, though, and with McFarland's arrival - also in 2018 - Ulster have been gradually moving through the gears once again.

Now, though, Murphy et al know they really need to add to their consistent presence in knockout rugby by getting to grip a trophy and the Challenge Cup route looks much more promising than the usual channels.

"We've come close the last number of years, but fallen short," Murphy stated when addressing that gnawing issue of absent silverware at Ulster.

And, even though he is keen to downplay any hype, it's clear what making the final and then potentially going on to win it would mean to him.

"It's only a semi-final, we've got to win this before we get to there (the final), but yeah, this (going on to win the competition) would be really big for me.

"Certainly, it would be one of my biggest accomplishments, if we can get there, because of the way this group has taken me in, the friendships I've made and how far we've come the last number of years.

"This would be a really special one. It adds to it that unfortunately Ulster haven't won anything for the last 15 years.

"Certainly the time is due where we need to win something, so this would be great."

No pressure then, but Murphy is ready to thrive in such an environment and secure a third straight away victory in Ulster's quest for this cup.

"It doesn't matter how we win, we just have to. We'll have to put everything on the line," he added.

He knows the drill, and where the now 30-year-old leads, others will follow.