In pictures: Campbell College with Medallion Shield with final victory over rivals Inst

Campbell College 20-15 RBAI

Campbell College lifted the Medallion Shield for the fifth time.

After a seven-year gap Campbell College reclaimed the Danske Bank Schools' Medallion Shield with a narrow 20-15 victory over RBAI at Kingspan Stadium.

The Belmont team were always ahead but had to endure some sustained Inst pressure towards the close to hold on for success.

Campbell started the stronger and built up pressure inside the Inst 22.

Their forwards were on top at this stage and a gradual build-up, followed by a switch, allowed Lukas Kenny to break through for the first try for Jay Davis to add the conversion.

Inst, however, settled and reduced the arrears with a penalty from out-half Josh Eagleson.

However, their opponents proceeded to take a nine-point lead with the best try of the game in the 28th minute.

Winger Davis made ground and chipped over the defence, and with the ball bobbling over the line, the referee decided that Jamie McLean won the touchdown.

Davis' difficult conversion was missed and the interval score was 12-3.

The half-time talk worked wonders for Inst as they came out fighting and took up a position inside their opponent's 22.

The Campbell defence did well to hold out before a penalty close to their line allowed them to ease the pressure. This gave them renewed confidence and shortly afterwards a Davis penalty from 23 metres made the score 15-3.

It was a long way back for Inst, but they never gave up and, following a number of penetrating moves, centre Rory Ellerby burst through to keep his team in the contest with a fine try, but Eagleson's conversion attempt just failed.

This gave them the momentum they needed but Campbell, realising that their opponents were now within a score, retorted with an excellent try which they must have thought had put the issue beyond doubt.

They brought play to the other end and, after coming close to scoring on a couple of occasions, Matthew Booth barged over in the corner.

Inst kept going to the end and their captain and sturdy prop Jacob Boyd showed his strength to power over on the left for his team's second try which Eagleson converted.

Campbell coach Gareth Fry felt the game was a great advert for Schools' rugby.

"Both teams were nervy at the start probably due to the occasion and the fact of playing on a larger pitch," he said.

"Inst kept coming back at us and we had to dig in for the final minutes. I feel we had the edge and just about warranted our success."

CAMPBELL COLLEGE: Daniel Graham, Jamie MacLean, Lukas Kenny, Matthew Booth, Jay Davis, Carson McCullough, Sean Robinson; Charlie Kerr, Stephen Gilliam, Robbie Holmes, Charlie McClurg, Daniel Harkin, Joseph Jeffrey, Cameron Faith, Flynn Longstaff (captain).

Replacements: Gareth McConnell, Daniel Velasco, Matthew Murphy, Chris Massey, Paddy Lindsay, Jake Daly, Ivan Caughie, Leo Gray.

RBAI : Flynn Morrow, Callan Johnston, Rory Ellerby, Jack Parkinson, Daniel Hu, Josh Eagleson, James Hillman; John Johnston, Jacob Edwards, Jacob Boyd (captain), David Larmour, Daniel Moore, Allen Lyons, Callum Simms, Bryn Ward.

Replacements: John Patterson, Zak Pallin, James Henry, Will Kernohan, Jude McCann, Alex Henry, Matthew Armstrong, Dan Kernohan.