In pictures: Inst off to Schools' Cup flier as Wallace HS ease past Bangor Grammar

08/02/2020 Danske Bank schools rugby match between Bangor Grammar school and Wallace High School at Bangor Bangors Scott Skelly in action with WallaceÕs Nathan Doak Mandatory Credit - Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

08/02/2020 Danske Bank schools rugby match between Bangor Grammar school and Wallace High School at Bangor Bangors Angus Christie in action with WallaceÕs Nathan Doak Mandatory Credit - Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Wallace's Jamie McNeight in action during his side's run to the semi-final.

08/02/2020 Danske Bank schools rugby match between Bangor Grammar school and Wallace High School at Bangor WallaceÕs Reuben Crothers scores his sides first try Mandatory Credit - Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 8/2/2020 RBAI v BRA Schools Cup Rugby RBAIÕs Oscar Lowe and BRAÕs Michael Harvey and Elliot Donaldson during todayÕs match at Osborne Park, Malone Road. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 8/2/2020 RBAI v BRA Schools Cup Rugby RBAIÕs Ben Cooke and BRAÕs Jack Davis and Ben Brown during todayÕs match at Osborne Park, Malone Road. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 8/2/2020 RBAI v BRA Schools Cup Rugby Try for RBAIÕs Jack Dickson during todayÕs match at Osborne Park, Malone Road. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 8/2/2020 RBAI v BRA Schools Cup Rugby RBAIÕs Stuart McAuley and BRAÕs Michael Harvey and Jack McKee during todayÕs match at Osborne Park, Malone Road. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

Royal Belfast Academical Institution have sent out a warning to their rivals following their first taste of action in this season's Danske Bank Schools' Cup.

Indeed, not only did they produce a convincing seven-try victory over Belfast Royal Academy at a blustery Osborne Park, but the quarter-final draw was also kind as Inst play their next game at home as well.

Their opponents, though, have yet to be determined as Ballyclare High School and Friends' School Lisburn face a replay this week after their last-16 clash ended in a 17-17 draw.

Holders Methodist College host Sullivan Upper for their quarter-final after the Belfast school triumphed 32-0 at Cambridge House.

Sullivan came through their game at Coleraine Grammar by 27-19.

Royal School Armagh avenged their recent history in the competition regarding last year's beaten finalists Campbell College by thumping the visitors 34-6 but now face a very challenging quarter-final at Ballymena Academy.

Ballymena were victorious by 51-12 at Down High School to make the last-eight.

The fancied Wallace High School host Enniskillen Royal Grammar after winning 36-6 at Bangor Grammar, meaning that the Fermanagh school are on the road again after seeing off Grosvenor 40-0.

The key to Inst's big win at Osborne Park came from a surge of points either side of half-time when the home team scored four tries to utterly alter the complexion of this contest.

BRA, who had opened the scoring and had played some great rugby up until the closing stages of the opening half, simply couldn't live with their opponents racking up 26 unanswered points and marching into an unassailable 33-7 lead.

While paying tribute to BRA's efforts, Inst coach Jason Morgan praised his side's display though stressed that much work is still required ahead of their quarter-final.

"BRA came out of the blocks early as we knew they would and I think our boys, in their first Cup game of the season with a big crowd rooting for them, maybe got a little bit caught up in the occasion," he said.

"It took a while to settle and I think the big difference for us was the big 10 minutes we put in either side of half-time.

"We managed to get a couple of scores in and get on top and then straight after half-time get another couple of scores and I think BRA's heads went down at that point," he added, while saying that the scoreline did not reflect what the north Belfast school had brought to the game.

"We got the result but we've got a lot to work on for the quarter-final."

BRA coach David Creighton said: "We're massively disappointed.

"I thought we were outstanding for the first 25 minutes and probably produced the best rugby we've played this season.

"Credit to Inst, they played some great stuff.

"But we're really proud of the boys and now we have to pick ourselves up and go again," added Creighton.

Indeed, BRA must now travel to Down High School for their Subsidiary Shield quarter-final.

Inst led 21-7 at half-time after trailing 7-0 early on, and had the game's outstanding players in full-back Ronan Boyle, who scored 22 points from two tries and six conversions, centres Oscar Lowe and Jude Postlethwaite and flanker Paddy Eames.

Skipper Rory Adair also had an influence on their win and also managed to score a try.

But BRA also had several players who made an impact with skipper Rob Sturgess, who scored their opening try, and props Ben Brown and Louis West all catching the eye while winger Ollie Parkes also dotted down near the end