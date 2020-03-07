In pictures: Super Armagh complete a stunning Senior Cup hat-trick with stunning last gasp win over Ballynahinch

Armagh 38-34 Ballynahinch

Friday 6th March 2020 | Armagh RFC vs Ballynahinch RFC Shea OÕBrien on the attack for Armagh is tackled by Greg Hutley during the Bank Of Ireland Ulster Senior Cup Final between the City of Armagh RFC and Ballynahinch RFC at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Friday 6th March 2020 | Armagh RFC vs Ballynahinch RFC Shea OÕBrien on the attack for Armagh is tackled by Ross Adair during the Bank Of Ireland Ulster Senior Cup Final between the City of Armagh RFC and Ballynahinch RFC at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Friday 6th March 2020 | Armagh RFC vs Ballynahinch RFC Shea OBrien on the attack for Armagh during the Bank Of Ireland Ulster Senior Cup Final between the City of Armagh RFC and Ballynahinch RFC at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Friday 6th March 2020 | Armagh RFC vs Ballynahinch RFC City of Armagh RFC captain Robert Whitten celebrate winning the Bank Of Ireland Ulster Senior Cup after his side defeated Ballynahinch RFC in the Bank Of Ireland Ulster Senior Cup Final at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Friday 6th March 2020 | Armagh RFC vs Ballynahinch RFC Ian Sheppard representing the Bank of Ireland presents the Bank of Ireland Man of The Match t City Of Armagh fullback Shea OBrien after the Bank Of Ireland Ulster Senior Cup Final between the City of Armagh RFC and Ballynahinch RFC at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Friday 6th March 2020 | Armagh RFC vs Ballynahinch RFC City of Armagh RFC captain Robert Whitten receives the Bank Of Ireland Ulster Senior Cup from Ian Sheppard representing the Bank Of Ireland and Ulster Branch President Gary Leslie after his side defeated Ballynahinch RFC in the Bank Of Ireland Ulster Senior Cup Final at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Cup kings: City of Armagh captain Robert Whitten leads the celebrations after winning the Bank of Ireland Ulster Senior Cup at Kingspan Stadium last night

It was packed with incident, drama, and a frequently changing lead, but City of Armagh made it three Senior Cup titles in a row for the first time in their history and from only their third ever final.

And the Palace Grounds side sealed their title with the last play of the game when full-back Shea O'Brien sliced through Hinch's defence to score his second try of the night.

It completed quite a second half comeback for coach Willie Faloon's side - and indeed quite a week for the Armagh coach and his assistant Chris Parker after also steering the Royal School to the Schools' Cup final - and especially so as they trailed 27-17 early in the second half.

Hinch thought the cup was theirs after Ross Adair's second touchdown, which was converted, came with just six minutes left but the Division 1B side had other ideas in a hugely entertaining and absorbing contest which saw 10 tries scored.

Armagh got there through an O'Brien brace as well as scores from Gerard Treanor, Andrew Willis and a penalty try with Cormac Fox kicking 11 points through four conversions and a penalty.

For Hinch, who led 22-17 at half-time, Adair got two tries while Conal Boomer, George Pringle and Marcus Rea also crossed.

Three minutes in and Hinch had scored. Aaron Cairns made a break and fed Boomer who beat two cover tacklers as he grounded the ball.

Greg Hutley then converted and Hinch were up and running.

But Armagh quickly responded and with a penalty advantage coming their way after a good driving maul, Fox put in a cross-kick and though Hinch managed to defend it, Treanor was on hand to reach the line. Fox's conversion tied the scores.

Even though Josh McKinley then stole a lineout but was held up after being mauled over the line, Armagh bagged a second try immediately afterwards when referee Peter Martin awarded a penalty try off the subsequent scrum.

Now it was Hinch's turn and after some good work from Jack Regan and Zack McCall, the ball was thrown wide allowing Adair to run in.

Hutley's conversion hit the post and Armagh stayed 14-12 in front.

Then, just on the half hour, the Hinch scrum was again in trouble and, though from long range, Fox made no mistake with the three points.

Three minutes after the half hour, Boomer won a penalty on the deck off O'Brien and Division 1A side Hinch slotted three important points through Hutley to cut Armagh's lead to 17-15.

With the clock in red, Hinch broke out after Armagh had messed up a lineout in the Co Down side's 22 and with a penalty coming Hutley was just wide with a long range drop goal attempt.

From there, Hinch went for the corner and after some strong carrying from their pack, Cairns supplied Pringle who sprinted through to dive under the posts allowing Hutley an easy two points which meant that Hinch led 22-17 at half-time.

With Hinch now feeling that they had the momentum, Cairns again provided a short pass to Paddy Wright who tore into open country. He fed a shirtless McCall and when the hooker was hauled down short of the line, Rea drove over.

Though Hutley's conversion again struck an upright, Hinch were now 10 points in front after six minutes.

Armagh then roared back on 55 minutes when Chris Colvin's break and pass allowed Andrew Willis to steam in and Fox's excellent conversion put the Division 1B side three points behind with Hinch now leading 27-24.

Armagh came again after O'Brien ran back an Adair clearance. The Armagh full-back shipped the cover and collected the bounce to plant the ball under the posts.

Fox managed the straightforward conversion and now Armagh led by 31-27.

But there was yet another twist to come.

Hinch kept the ball through multiple phases and, with five minutes to go, Adair sold two dummies before running in behind the sticks. Sean O'Hagan's conversion put Hinch 34-31 ahead.

And, of course, there was more. With the clock in red, O'Brien's arcing run sealed the title for the Palace Grounds team, the final act being Fox's conversion.

What a finish, what a final.

CITY OF ARMAGH: S O'Brien, A Willis, C Colvin, E Crummie, T McNiece, C Fox, G Treanor; P Mullen, J Morton, P Fletcher, J McKinley, R Whitten (capt), N Simpson, B Finn, N Faloon.

Replacements: J Treanor, P Lamb, J Hanna, H Doyle, J Pollock.

BALLYNAHINCH: R Adair, G Pringle, R Harte, R Wilson, P Wright, G Hutley, A Cairns; B Cullen, Z McCall, J Blair, J Regan, J Donnan (capt), M Rea, O Loughead.

Replacements: C Piper, N Caldera, J Simpson, S O'Hagan, B McMullan.

Referee: P Martin