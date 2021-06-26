Injury to captain Jones overshadows Lions' winning start to tour against Japan in Edinburgh

British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones is led from the field by medics during their match against Japan at BT Murrayfield (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

An early injury to tour captain Alun Wyn Jones has cast a considerable shadow over the British and Irish Lions' opening victory over Japan.

In a fixture tantamount to a home farewell ahead of next week's departure for South Africa, 16,500 in Murrayfield saw Jones depart the scene after just seven minutes in his fourth red jersey with what appears to be a considerable shoulder injury.

With less than a month to the Test series against the world champions Springboks, the Welsh lock's trip already feels in considerable doubt while his international team-mate Justin Tipuric was another to make an early, injury-enforced, exit.

On the scoreboard, matters were considerably more comfortable for Warren Gatland and his coaching staff, Japan's lack of match practice evident in their first game since their own World Cup more than a year and a half ago.

The opening minutes were actually relatively positive for the Brave Blossoms despite the lengthy lay-off, their now trademark brand of high-risk, high reward rugby on display early but an uncharacteristic handling error from skipper Michael Leitch didn't augur well and gave the Lions their first attacking platform of the game.

An untidy line-out didn't stop Iain Henderson carrying on the front foot but when his Irish team-mate Conor Murray took up the charge, he found himself isolated and was turned over.

It was only moments later that Jones suffered his most ill-timed of injuries, a great turnover from Leinster number eight on his Lions debut at least relieving the pressure while the scratch side composed themselves.

As Japan piggy-packed penalties, the Lions chopped off huge stretches of turf to give themselves a second line-out in the opposition territory and there was no lack of accuracy this time around. A brilliant move clearly worked out in there Jersey training base over the past fortnight, Henderson tapped down to find Justin Tipuric on the charge with a slick interchange seeing Bundee Aki make ground coming against the grain. With Japan scrambling, some fleet footwork from Adams allowed for a strong finish.

The Brave Blossoms almost answered back immediately but Dan Biggar tidied up in behind after his half-back partner Murray had his box-kick charged down.

That moment loomed large only minutes later when Duhan van der Merwe recognised that Japan had neglected to place a pillar defender at the ruck and scampered down the blindside to score untouched in the same corner as his fellow wing Adams.

Henshaw, who had such a fine Six Nations, was the next over the line, again off an Iain Henderson line-out claim. Once, Murray had extricated the ball from the maul, it was all about the power of the Ireland centre who wasn't going to be stopped that close to the whitewash having built up a head of steam.

Given the opposition down the track, a couple of scrum penalties will have heartened Warren Gatland but it didn't lead to a fourth score before the half, Van der Merwe turned over at the breakdown as the Lions looked to launch off another line-out. It was Japan who finished the first-half on the attack, but they could not register their first points before the turn.

Early in the second-half Lawes looked to have extended the lead only for the TMO to intervene with the news that he had dropped the ball before crossing but there was not long to wait for a fine line from Tadhg Beirne to be rewarded with that fourth try.

As the benches began to stir, the game lost some rhythm and it was one of Japan's replacements who finally got them on the scoreboard. Kazuki Himeno would be a sure starter at any other time but, having been a late arrival thanks to his commitments with the Highlanders in New Zealand, was unleashed with half an hour to go and set about making a big impact before barging his way over ten minutes after his arrival.

Japan deserved the score having, under the circumstances, been better than the scoreline suggested aside from that 20 minute period in the middle of the first-half.

A Yu Tamura penalty narrowed the margin further while the sight of Jones on the big screen brought a cheer from the Murrayfield crowd - a stark contrast to the reaction when announced earlier in the day that the bars in the stadium had run out of beer.

Himeno almost added a second for both himself and Japan but was held up by a combination of Henderson and Beirne, the closest either side would come to a score in the final stages.

Victory and the tour finally up and running with the likes of Dan Biggar, Jack Conan and Robbie Henshaw all offering strong showings first up. Focus, though, has already switched to the health of their stricken captain.