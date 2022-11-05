Ireland 19-16 South Africa: Andy Farrell's men beat the World Champions - as it happened

Ireland's Stuart McCloskey leaves the pitch with an injury during the Autumn International match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

With the two teams locked on 6-6 at half-time, Ireland roared into a ten-point lead with two early unconverted tries from Josh van der Flier and Mack Hansen early in the second half.

The Springboks fought back with two unconverted tries of their own from Franco Mostert and Kurt-Lee Arendse, but thanks to the steady boot of Jonny Sexton Ireland secured a three point victory, winning 19-16.