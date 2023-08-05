Ireland 33 Italy 17 ratings: Caelan Doris stands out as World Cup hopefuls impress

Caelan Doris of Ireland celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second try

Ireland have started their preparations for the World Cup with a solid if unspectacular 33-17 win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium.

Which players did their chances of being on the plane to France next month and who might be stuck watching on from home?

Jonathan Bradley gives his ratings.

Starting XV

Jimmy O'Brien – 7

Donning the jersey so regularly filled by Hugo Keenan over the past two years, the versatile Leinsterman showcased his varied skill-set including one superb kick early on but couldn't shake off shoulder knock.

Keith Earls – 7

Winning cap number 99, the 35-year-old almost created a score for O'Brien with a clever kick through that O'Brien just failed to reach. As Farrell demands, came off his wing regularly looking for work.

Robbie Henshaw – 7

Shifted out to the 13 jersey in the absence of Garry Ringrose, this wasn't one of Henshaw's more prominent showings but he was direct and tackled strongly from his midfield berth.

Stuart McCloskey – 7

Turned over early on when met by two blue shirts in the tackle, the Ulster centre showed good awareness to bag a fourth Test try after pouncing upon turned over Italian ball and defended well.

Jacob Stockdale – 7

In what was his first Ireland outing in over two years, carried his quietly much improved provincial form into this one and showed up well. Could have done better on Italian try, though.

Jack Crowley – 8

The first to get his shot during the absence of Sexton during this summer series, the number ten offered up a composed performance showing plenty of the confidence gained from Munster's URC triumph. Switched to full-back at half-time.

Craig Casey – 8

The Munster number nine showed his frustration over some rusty ball presentation but, linking well with his provincial colleague, he balanced his running and kicking well while always looking alert over 45 minutes.

Dave Kilcoyne – 6

The Munster loosehead aiming to make it to his second World Cup finished powerfully for his second Test try to open Ireland's scoring on the night. Wasn't a perfect evening in the scrums, however.

Rob Herring – 7

In what is a hugely familiar partnership from provincial duty, he and Iain Henderson had the line-out running smoothly with none of the maul misfires attributed to the throw. Replaced by Stewart after 50 minutes.

Tom O'Toole – 6

One of the real winners from the Grand Slam campaign having shone particularly in this fixture, the tighthead was busy in the loose here although did get popped up in one scrum at the end of the first-half.

Iain Henderson – 8

Skippering the side in what was his first game since March, the 31-year-old was particularly prominent early on in his return. Getting back up to speed so quickly will be encouraging to Andy Farrell.

Joe McCarthy – 8

Ireland's most sizeable lock forward wasted no time putting himself about, showing up well at the ruck and in maul defence too. Will surely feel he put forward his case for a seat on the plane.

Ryan Baird – 7

Showed brilliant hands to get the ball wide for Keith Earls and came up with a big line-out steal to close the first-half as Italy threatened. Blindside does seem to be his best position at this level.

Caelan Doris – 9

With Farrell looking for an alternative to Josh van der Flier, Doris showed himself to be an able deputy at seven and provided suitable nuisance value at the breakdown. Got over for a pair of tries too.

Jack Conan – 7

Held up in possession in his first action, the number eight showed strong skills on more than one occasion to get passes away despite the close attentions of Italian tacklers before his withdrawal five minutes before the half. Injury is a real worry.

Substitutes

Cian Prendergast (for Conan, 35 mins) – 6

First off the bench the Connacht man provided one brilliant offload

Ciaran Frawley (for Crowley, 40 mins) – 6

Didn't quite have the comfort of Crowley

Caolin Blade (for Casey, 45 mins) – 6

Came in at a difficult stage of the game.

Cian Healy (for Kilcoyne, 51 mins) – 7

Powerful finish for a try late on for Ireland

Tom Stewart (for Herring, 51 mins) – 7

Good work as usual at maul time from the Ulster debutant

Tadhg Furlong (for O'Toole, 51 mins) – 7

First action of the day saw Ireland win a scrum penalty

Tadhg Beirne (for Henderson, 55 mins) – 7

The Munsterman came up with a well-timed turnover

Calvin Nash (for Henshaw, 61 mins) – 6

Got straight into the thick of things