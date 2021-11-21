Ireland 53-7 Argentina: Andy Farrell gets plenty of positives but Iain Henderson suffers injury in warm-up

Ireland stretched their winning streak to eight games as they finished their calendar year with a record win over Argentina.

Los Pumas have often proven to be particularly stubborn opponents but on a day when they scored the game's opening try, they would ship 53 unanswered points over the course of the crisp Dublin afternoon, their increasingly listless second-half showing summed up by the needless and heedless red card shown to Thomas Lavanini without any cause for debate.

Ireland had improved as their opponents faded but, even while this was not their most well-oiled outing of their 100 percent November, there were huge positives to take for Andy Farrell.

Joey Carbery was man of the match on a day he started at ten and finished at full-back while Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Tadhg Beirne all excelled on a day that the Irish pack accounted for every one of their seven tries.

With the margin of victory allowing a good, long look at some of his younger players, the coach will have liked what he saw from the likes of Dan Sheehan and Craig Casey too.

His side had suffered disruption in the build up with Jack Conan ruled out on the morning of the game before Iain Henderson was lost in the warm-up. With Peter O'Mahony and Beirne coming into the side, the hosts were hardly wanting for experienced heads to fill the void but started as if they were still getting used to their new configuration.

It has been Ireland making quick starts so far this autumn but Argentina wasted no time in lodging their first score here with Mateo Carreras skipping over the line after a clever step inside some increasingly desperate cover.

Farrell's side settled quickly, though with Joey Carbery quickly cutting the deficit with a penalty before the next Los Pumas transgression was sent to the corner.

With Ronan Kelleher putting one prior crooked throw behind him, the Leinster hooker this time found Tadhg Beire on the jump. The Munster lock was marched forward in the maul with Josh van der Flier the man on hand to apply the finishing touches to the score.

After Carbery's successful conversion, Ireland had an early three-point lead despite that initial blip.

Still, the opening was far from in-keeping with what we've seen previously from the men in green this autumn. Lacking that same fluidity, the maul followed by the pick and drive were the order of the day and their second try was a close range effort from a charging Andrew Porter.

While Argentina's forwards deserve credit for disrupting Ireland's breakdown more than Japan and indeed even New Zealand could manage, it must have felt like a long half for Robert Baloucoune who on the occasion of his second cap barely sniffed the ball in the opening chunk of the first period.

Emiliano Boffelli's kicking radar completely abandoned him with two relatively straight-forward misses costing the visitors six points while Carreras looked sure to add his second of the day only to fumble the ball forward with the whitewash at his mercy.

That was the last action of the day for the lively winger who hobbled from the field seconds after and Los Pumas would soon come to rue those wasted chances as Ireland decisively pulled away thereafter.

With Baloucoune belatedly involved after James Lowe authoritatively claimed a high ball, the Ulster wing popped up twice in a move that ended with Caelan Doris bouncing off two tackles and through one more to finish brilliantly for his second try in as many games.

Ireland lost skipper James Ryan to injury just prior to the turn, meaning Ryan Baird went from starting the day outside the '23' to playing more than half the game, but will have been satisfied with the 24-7 scoreline they took to the sheds.

After the restart, Argentina began promisingly but their momentum was stunted by a yellow card for Pablo Matera after the number eight slapped down a pass set to send Conor Murray through a gap.

With Carbery knocking over the resulting penalty to nudge Ireland 20 points ahead with half an hour to go, Farrell turned to his bench to give Dan Sheehan, Harry Byrne and Craig Casey lengthy cameos.

Van der Flier bagged a second as, with Ireland's clear-out work adding the desired pace to their play, Argentina started to wilt at the end of their longest of away trips. Thomas Lavanini was able to contemplate the journey home a little earlier than most after an utterly reckless shoulder into Cian Healy's saw him shown red with a little over 20 minutes remaining.

Healy was luckily fine to continue and indeed the replacement loosehead thought he had added Ireland's only to lose the ball in the grounding. Having been playing with advantage, Ireland's fifth was only momentarily delayed with Dan Sheehan bursting off the maul to score.

Not to be denied, and very much in-keeping with the short-range theme of the day, Healy would get his score as he burrowed over following good work from Craig Casey. Ireland weren't finished, though, Tadhg Beirne the last man to go over, stretching for the line with only four minutes remaining to put the cherry on top.

Not everything went their way - Carberry's conversion attempt coming back off the upright - but as the dust settled on a three-from-three November slate, Andy Farrell and his coaching team could hardly have asked for any more.

Ireland: H Keenan; R Baloucoune, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Carbrey, C Murray; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; I Henderson, J Ryan (capt); C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: R Baird (for Ryan, 38) D Shehan (for Kelleher, 50), C Casey (for Murray, 50), H Byrne (for Keenan, 50), N Timoney (for van der Flier, 59), T O'Toole (for Furlong, 57), C Healy (for Porter, 57), K Earls (for Henshaw, 65).

Argentina: E Boffelli; M Carreras, M Moroni, J de la Fuente, L Cinti; S Carreras, T Cubelli; T Gallo, J Montoya (capt), F Gomez Kodela; G Petti, T Lavanini; S Grondona, M Kermer, P Matera.

Replacements: F Cordero (for M Carreras, 34), I Calles (for Gallo, 45), G Bertranou (for Cubelli, 45), L Paulos (for Petti, 47), N Sanchez (for S Carreras, 58), E Bello (for Gomez Kodela, 58).

Man of the match: J Carbery (IRE)

REFEREE: M Carley (Eng)

