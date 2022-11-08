Ireland boss Andy Farrell may look to both Stuart McCloskey and Iain Henderson for Fiji battle but still must strike balance

Having beaten the world champion Springboks in Dublin last weekend, there will be an unavoidable sense that this international window has already hit its high watermark for Andy Farrell’s Ireland side.

The head coach, however, will be preaching the importance of maintaining focus through the final pair of Tests of 2022, starting with the visit from Fiji on Saturday afternoon.

Five years ago, when Fiji were last in Dublin — also a week after a big win over South Africa — they ran Ireland close in a 23-20 game that did few in the rotated side any favours.

Now just 10 months out from the first World Cup fixtures, Farrell has an interesting selection ahead of him as he looks to strike the right balance between utilising his entire squad and maintaining momentum.

Back-three

Among the most interesting calls will be the make-up of his back-three. Hugo Keenan has missed just one Ireland game since his debut — against Italy in last year’s Six Nations when Mike Lowry made his debut — and despite the hugely physical clash against South Africa, there is an argument to be made for the Leinsterman’s inclusion once again in an effort to get minutes in his legs with Saturday’s game having represented his first run of the season.

Back-up full-back remains something of a mystery though, and there would perhaps be more value in giving either Lowry or Jimmy O’Brien a second cap.

A breather for Mack Hansen seems a good bet, likely allowing for a return to the green jersey for Jacob Stockdale, while Robert Baloucoune could be given an opportunity in a Test where he is more likely to see some ball than last weekend. The uncapped Calvin Nash, who was a spark for the ‘A’ side last week, is the only other winger in the squad.

Midfield

Much will depend here on fitness. With Bundee Aki still suspended and James Hume allowed back up the road, there are just three recognised centres in the squad.

While O’Brien did a more than passable impression on debut on Saturday evening, Robbie Henshaw and Stuart McCloskey, one who missed the Springboks game and one who departed injured in the first half, could be released in tandem with Garry Ringrose deprived of a well-earned breather if one or the other should not prove good to go.

Half-back

Similar to his provincial colleague Keenan, Jamison Gibson-Park hardly looked like a man who had played no rugby since the summer against South Africa. Coming off the bench earlier than expected for an injured Conor Murray, he was instrumental in Hansen’s try and generally added the expected tempo in a second half that was decidedly more open than in the first 40 minutes.

The decision at nine will again be down to whether it is decided Gibson-Park would benefit from another run ahead of Australia a week later.

With Murray ruled out for the remainder of the window, Craig Casey, who captained the ‘A’ side last week, is the other nine looking to stake a claim and a relatively even split of the minutes between starter and replacement can be expected.

Should Gibson-Park instead be rested, Connacht’s Caolin Blade, who won his only cap against the USA in the summer of 2021, is the only other scrum-half in camp.

At 10, it seems obvious that skipper Johnny Sexton will sit this one out with the only debate whether he comes back against the Wallabies seven days later. For all the important Tests he has guided towards the finish line, the latest of which was on Saturday, the injury problems he has endured through the last five years or so mean Carbery is still relatively lacking in Test starts with only 11 in his career.

While it is unfortunate for Ciaran Frawley that it seems his international debut will be delayed through injury, there should be an exciting opportunity for Jack Crowley to win his first cap.

The main beneficiary so far from the Emerging Ireland tour, the 22-year-old who once drew admiring glances from Ronan O’Gara at La Rochelle performed well in defeats against Ulster and a New Zealand XV in recent weeks.

Front-row

The Andrew Porter-Dan Sheehan-Tadhg Furlong front-row is well established at this stage with Farrell knowing what he has in that unit. The bench once again held their own against the Springboks and it would be expected that Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Finlay Bealham all get a start come the weekend having slotted into roles of able deputies.

Establishing the next layer of front-row talent is perhaps more interesting. Jeremy Loughman is uncapped but was in sides against the Maori in the summer and last week against New Zealand ‘A’ and figures to be the loosehead back-up with Michael Milne, added to the squad this week, getting the benefit of a week’s training with the squad.

Dave Heffernan would provide back-up to Herring while Ulster’s Tom O’Toole is expected to earn cap No.4 as a replacement.

Second-row

The return of Iain Henderson to the panel comes as a timely boost with the two-time British and Irish Lion having previously shown an ability to hit the ground running on his return from lengthy injury.

His return would give the side some needed experience while Kieran Treadwell could be rewarded for his international renaissance with a first international start since the summer of 2017 alongside his provincial colleague.

Assuming both James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne are stood down after bruising shifts against South Africa, it could mean a debut for Gavin Thornbury from the bench.

Back-row

If anyone from Saturday’s back-row is expected to go again, it seems most likely to be Peter O’Mahony with the Munsterman a natural fit to captain the side in the absence of Sexton. Himself at blindside with Nick Timoney at openside and Jack Conan at No.8 has the feel of a nicely balanced back-row unit and one capable of matching the physicality that the Fijians will bring in that area of the game.

Less apparent would be the most obvious candidate to wear the No.20 jersey. Cian Prendergast and Scott Penny are both uncapped options but there is a chance that Max Deegan’s impressive cameo for the ‘A’ side on Friday night has catapulted him back up the pecking order having not added to his nine-minute debut from the 2020 Six Nations.