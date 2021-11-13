Ireland claim deserved win over New Zealand in Autumn International thriller

Rob Herring and Conor Murray celebrate the penalty that sealed their victory over the All Blacks (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

If last week's win over Japan hinted at a new dawn, here was the proof that Ireland's next generation is ready for the here and now.

This may have been the third victory over the All Blacks in just five years after more than a century-long wait, but this 29-20 win was one authored by those who have come to the panel even more recently than those famous days in 2016 and 2018.

Caelan Doris was rightly named man of the match in what was a fantastic display from the back-rower but his contribution was virtually matched by that of Jamison Gibson-Park, the scrum-half playing against the nation of his birth for a first time who had Ireland playing at a tempo early on that the number one side in the world couldn't match.

Perhaps the most significant contributions in the contest, though, came from James Lowe. Like Gibson-Park, getting a first taste of action against the side wearing the jersey he once dreamed of himself, the Leinsterman bookended his day with crucial moments. A key score when Ireland really needed to see reward for their early efforts set the hosts on their way but it was his pivotal defensive stop on Reiko Ioane that essentially copper-fastened this historic triumph.

Had it not been for that moment, a tackle that allowed Peter O'Mahony to steal in for a turnover, then what was by some way the best performance of Andy Farrell's tenure could all have counted for nought.

This was a day when, from the moment the 'Fields of Athenry' echoed around the full stadium during the Haka, that Ireland seemed intent on making a statement.

They thundered into early contacts with Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson and Bundee Aki rattling back their opponents.

It only takes a moment for the All Blacks to burst into life though, and on this occasion it was a smart catch and step from Will Jordan that set them on the front foot.

Andrew Conway and Garry Ringrose converged on the charging Jordan Barrett to stop the full-back when a score seemed imminent, their efforts all the move valuable when Ronan Kelleher came away with the ball at the subsequent breakdown.

Codie Taylor was binned for high contact with Sexton and Ireland had little hesitation in going to the corner.

Looking to make the most of their early momentum, Kelleher's dart found James Ryan, and while the maul was stopped, the hosts would still get their reward when Aki, Keenan and Lowe combined sharply in a move that went from touchline to touchline at pace before the winger stretched for the corner just before Barrett reached him.

New Zealand quickly hit back for three with Barrett knocking over a penalty but Caelan Doris wrapped up Jordan brilliantly to put Ireland back on the attack. A penalty from the resulting scrum saw Sexton point to the corner once again.

As Taylor returned from the bin, Ireland advanced to inches from the line only to go off their feet.

Their sixth visit to the '22', and after enjoying over 60 percent of the ball, had appeared to finally bring the second score that always felt imperative when Tadhg Furlong barged over only for the TMO to chalk off the score for a double movement on Ronan Kelleher breaking off the maul.

Seconds later, Ireland would all be behind and it was the returned Taylor who went over after Ireland left too much space at the tail of their line-out and saw the gap exploited by Dalton Papali'i.

The All Blacks were living on the edge, certainly in terms of their discipline that kept giving Ireland opportunities, but time and time again their defensive work bailed them out.

As Ireland headed to the sheds down 10-5 at the turn, they must have wondered quite how they'd managed only half of their opponent's points tally.

Still, the message at the break will have been for more of the same and that's exactly what they produced.

This time their scintillating rugby got its just reward, Kelleher applying the crucial finish after brilliant work from Garry Ringrose.

Ten minutes into the half and they were over again, the superb Doris easily shrugging off a tackle to canter across the whitewash.

When Sexton took the points on offer on Ireland's next visit to New Zealand territory, his side led by 10 and looked as comfortable as a side can when playing the All Blacks.

There is a reason though, this side has developed such a fearsome reputation. Once again, out of nothing, they conjured a score. The way that Will Jordan and Rieko Ioane made the complicated look straightforward to work the former over down the right touchline was a reminder of how no lead is safe.

Joey Carbery, on for Johnny Sexton, made it a six-point game with 15 minutes to go but that was quickly cancelled out by Barrett.

In truth, Ireland were happy to escape that particular passage with only a penalty after replacement Akira Ioane thought he'd scored only for the TMO to intervene and chalk the try off for a forward pass.

Lowe's intervention allowed for Carbery to push it back to six with a massive penalty from half-way and there was to be Ryan Crotty moment this time around. While New Zealand had their hands on the ball with a chance to break Irish hearts once again but this was to be Ireland's day.

Tadhg Beirne's breakdown penalty, duly knocked over by Carbery, even allowed the celebrations to start some 60 seconds early.

Relive all the action from our LIVE coverage of the game below!