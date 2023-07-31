Ireland coach Andy Farrell has no injury worries for first World Cup warm-up game against Italy

Ireland have reported a clean bill of health ahead of Saturday's first World Cup warm-up against Italy.

After a week training remotely, Andy Farrell's squad gathered at Carton House last night to begin the second stage of their tournament preparation and trained today at the IRFU's High Performance Centre in Abbotstown.

Johnny Sexton is suspended for all three warm-up matches, but otherwise the coach has a full deck to choose from this week.

Italy got their warm-up schedule under way with a defeat to Scotland on Saturday.

Sexton's absence means Farrell must choose between Ross Byrne, Jack Crowley and Ciarán Frawley for the No 10 shirt, while players will be keen to get some game-time under their belts with just three matches between now and the opening game of the tournament against Romania in Bordeaux on September 9.

Ireland go to Portugal next week for a warm-weather camp, before facing England in Dublin on Saturday, August 19 and Samoa in Bayonne a week later.

Munster pair Andrew Conway and Diarmuid Barron are no longer with the squad having been drafted into train during the earlier weeks of pre-season.

Ireland’s World Cup training squad

Back three: Keith Earls, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien, Jacob Stockdale.

Centres: Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Jamie Osborne, Garry Ringrose

Out-halves: Ross Byrne, Jack Crowley, Johnny Sexton, Ciarán Frawley

Scrum-halves: Caolin Blade, Craig Casey, Jamison Gibson-Park, Conor Murray

Loosehead props: Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter

Tighthead props: Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Furlong, Tom O’Toole

Hookers: Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dan Sheehan, Tom Stewart

Second rows: Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Kieran Treadwell, Ryan Baird

Back rows: Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Peter O’Mahony, Cian Prendergast, Josh van der Flier