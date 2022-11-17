Ireland coach Andy Farrell keeps faith with Stuart McCloskey for Australia clash

Rugby

Stuart McCloskey has retained his placed in Ireland’s starting line-up for Saturday’s match with Australia, despite the return of fellow centre Bundee Aki from suspension.

Andy Farrell has kept faith in the Bangor native after he impressed in Ireland’s wins over South Africa and Fiji.

The only other Ulster player in the matchday squad is replacement Rob Herring. There is no place for Robert Baloucoune, Kieran Treadwell, Nick Timoney and Tom O’Toole who all featured in last weekend’s win over Fiji.

There's also no place for Ulster's Iain Henderson. The second row has trained with Ireland throughout the Autumn Internationals as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

In total, there are seven changes to the Ireland starting XV along with three positional changes. Hugo Keenan is named at fullback for his 25th cap with Jimmy O’Brien switching to the left wing and Mack Hansen moving across to the right. Johnny Sexton returns at out-half to partner Jamison Gibson Park. The uncapped Joe McCarthy is named among the replacement.

The Wallabies return to the Aviva for the first time since 2016 where Ireland survived a second half rally to secure a 27-24 victory.

The sides have met three times since, but all three games took place on Australian soil in the summer of 2018. Australia won the first Test in Brisbane (18-9) but the Irish squad recovered to win the Tests in Melbourne (21-26) and Sydney (16-20) to take the series.

Ireland’s last international of the Autumn kicks off at 8pm on Saturday evening.