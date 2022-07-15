Ireland could put final nail in Ian Foster’s coffin with series-clinching victory over the All Blacks in Wellington

Test Match

Ireland and Ulster duo Mike Lowry and Stuart McCloskey train in Wellington

Jonathan Bradley

Within seven days in 2019, two legendary coaches departed two of the most high-profile jobs in world rugby. New Zealand’s defeat of Ireland in the Quarter-Finals of the World Cup in Japan ended Joe Schmidt’s historic tenure in charge of the Emerald Isle. A week later, England’s victory over Ireland’s conquerors brought the curtain down on Steve Hansen’s time with the All Blacks. Both men figured to be tough acts to follow.