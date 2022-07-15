Ireland could put final nail in Ian Foster’s coffin with series-clinching victory over the All Blacks in Wellington
Test Match
Jonathan Bradley
Within seven days in 2019, two legendary coaches departed two of the most high-profile jobs in world rugby. New Zealand’s defeat of Ireland in the Quarter-Finals of the World Cup in Japan ended Joe Schmidt’s historic tenure in charge of the Emerald Isle. A week later, England’s victory over Ireland’s conquerors brought the curtain down on Steve Hansen’s time with the All Blacks. Both men figured to be tough acts to follow.