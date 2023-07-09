Ireland doing this for Oliver family, says Richie Murphy after Under-20s reach World Cup Final

Ireland U20s 31 South Africa U20s 12

Ireland's Sam Berman is hailed by team-mates after crossing for a try

Ireland players celebrate as Brian Gleeson scores a try in the win over South Africa

Toughing it out and then striking for home was pretty much how coach Richie Murphy assessed what occurred in Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town as Ireland made it through to Friday’s Junior World Cup Final where they will face France.

And how this group of players have stayed resilient over the course of the tournament, following the sudden death of squad member Jack Oliver’s father Greig, has been the biggest but by no means only off-field issue.

On the park, they were asked some searching questions by hosts South Africa but the tenacity of their defence during a tense first half, which saw them lead 7-0, was then matched by Ireland’s ability to attack the scoreboard with vital strikes from a set-piece which had them on the front foot.

They are only the second Irish Under-20s side to reach a Junior World Cup shoot-out and could be the first ever winners of this championship from these parts, a feat which would sit very nicely alongside their Six Nations Grand Slam.

When asked about Jack Oliver, who has now returned home, Murphy made it known that he and his family sent them message of support ahead of yesterday’s Semi-Final.

“It’s obviously been a difficult couple of weeks, and we’ve had plenty of stuff going on,” said Murphy.

“But Greig’s passing was particularly difficult and Jack was in the group with us up until Wednesday evening when he left, so it was a difficult time for the boys.

“But Jack sent his support as did Fiona, Greig’s wife, and they are at home, and we are really delighted to be able to bring him back something because no matter what happens now we will be going back with something for Jack.”

The coach continued: “We’re in a World Cup Final, which is exactly where we want to be.

“It would be nice to go into the Final and just be true to ourselves and play the game we’ve played all year.

“We came through unbeaten in the Six Nations and then England had a right crack at us at the start of the competition and we drew.

“We’re going into this with plenty of confidence and we’re in a good place as a team.”

Murphy reckoned that Ireland’s 7-0 half-time lead — coming from the first of two James Nicholson tries — and the way his team protected that margin was a turning point.

Ireland cranked things up in the second half through the outstanding Brian Gleeson, who touched down, before the also excellent Sam Prendergast’s second cross-kick assist to Nicholson made it 21-7.

Sam Berman’s try made it no contest, Prendergast landing a penalty to make it five kicks from five ahead of a consolation try for the hosts.

Ireland: H McErlean; A Osborne, H Gavin, J Devine, J Nicholson; S Prendergast, F Gunne; P McCarthy, G McCarthy (capt), R Foxe; C Irvine, C O’Tighearnaigh; D Mangan, R Quinn, B Gleeson.

Replacements: D Sheahan for G McCarthy (73), G Hadden P McCarthy (71), F Barrett for R Foxe (67), E O’Connell for Irvine (64) D Barron for Prendergast (72), Ó Cawley for Gunne (71), M Lynch for Nicholson (72), S Berman for Gavin (49).